LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No. 19 LSU

LSU 11, Arkansas 7 - 15:25 left first half

The Razorbacks opened the game playing well offensively, using Daniel Gafford in a pair of pick-and-rolls, which led to two buckets. Jalen Harris used a Gafford ballscreen to dribble into a pull-up jumper at the elbow, then Isaiah Joe hit Gafford on the roll for the second score.

LSU then scored the next eight points to take an 8-4 lead. Mason Jones halted the run with a corner 3, then LSU forward Naz Reid, who was 4/4 from 3-point range in the Tigers' win in Fayetteville last month, knocked down his first triple of the game. Reid has seven of LSU's 11 points so far.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, who is in Baton Rouge for today's game, freshman guard Isaiah Joe is back to himself and should be 100 percent. He'd been battling a "bug" over the last two games, per Mike Anderson.

LSU's starters: Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Kavell Bigby-Williams and Naz Reid.

The Tigers did not play well on Wednesday in College Station, but Tremont Waters more than made up for an off night from essentially every other Tigers player. He scored 36 points on 11/18 from the floor and 6/8 from deep. Waters has recorded a double-double in his last two games against Arkansas, including a 27-point, 11-assist outing in Baton Rouge last season.