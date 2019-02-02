• U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who is expected to seek her party's presidential nomination, has apologized to the Cherokee Nation for her decision to take a DNA test to prove her American Indian ancestry. The test angered some tribal leaders and ignited a significant political backlash. The apology comes as Warren is set to formally kick off her presidential run this month after recent visits to early nominating states, including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. It also comes after repeated calls for her to apologize from tribal leaders, political operatives and her own advisers, who said her October decision to take the DNA test gave undue credence to the controversial claim that race could be determined by blood -- and politically, played into President Donald Trump's hands. On Thursday, Warren, 69, called Bill John Baker, principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, to apologize for the DNA test, said Julie Hubbard, a spokesman for the tribe, who called it a "brief and private" conversation. "I understand that she apologized for causing confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and the harm that has resulted," Hubbard said. "The chief and secretary of state appreciate that she has reaffirmed that she is not a Cherokee Nation citizen or a citizen of any tribal nation." The apology is a break from Warren's previous public stance, where she refused to admit fault. Advisers close to Warren said she has privately expressed concern that she may have damaged her relationships with American Indian groups and her own standing with activists, particularly those who are racial minorities. However, as recently as December, she rebuffed any calls for an apology. Warren's campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

• Gladys Knight says her singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl will bring people together. NBC's Today show reported Friday that Knight wrestled with whether to join a boycott over the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick attorney Mark Geragos said the performers are "crossing an intellectual picket line. They're saying to themselves, 'I care more about my career than whether what I'm doing is right.'" But Knight, 74, countered that she's been working for civil rights and singing the anthem since she was a little girl. Knight says everyone has an opinion, "but once we get into that love thing, it all comes together and goes wherever, and we end up clapping and having a good time."

Photo by AP

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Photo by Invision

Gladys Knight

A Section on 02/02/2019