Parker wins twice at Texas A&M

by Bob Holt | Today at 6:19 p.m. 0comments
University of Arkansas senior Kiara Parker won the won the 60 and 200 meters on Saturday at Texas A&M’S Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station, Texas, to lead the Razorbacks’ No. 1-ranked women’s track and field team.

Parker won the 60 in 7.24 seconds to tie a meet record set by South Carolina’s Lakya Brookins in 2011 and ran a season-best 23.26 in the 200.

Arkansas sophomore Morgan Burks-Magee won the 400 in 53.26 and sophomore Alex Byrnes won the 800 in 2:08.61.

Razorbacks senior Payton Chadwick was second in the 200 in 23.37 and junior Jada Baylark was third in the 60 in 7.37.

Arkansas’ No. 17 men’s team got a victory from sophomore Laquan Narin in the long jump Friday night at the New Mexico Classic in Albuquerque, N.M., when he went 25 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Razorbacks senior Erich Sullins won the weight throw at 65-7 3/4.

Arkansas hosts the Tyson Invitational next Friday and Saturday.

