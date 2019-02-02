Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Sunset Wish in the eighth

BEST BET Cowboy Creed in the seventh

LONG SHOT Opportunistic in the third

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 13-36 (36.1 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

***ATTAIN SUCCESS convincingly won a maiden allowance race at Hawthorne that produced three next-out winners. He is dropping in class after a narrow defeat in a fast optional claiming sprint. NEW DANCER lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a second-place route finish at Remington. He did finish third behind multiple Grade I winner City of Light sprinting earlier in his career. SEVEN NATION ARMY had to overcome a sluggish start in a deceptive second-place finish at Fair Grounds, and an improved break from the gate can make him tough to beat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Attain Success;Elliott;Williamson;7-2

7 New Dancer;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

1 Seven Nation Army;Sanjur;Moquett;5-1

10 Call West;Cabrera;Sharp;3-1

8 Superior's Boy;Mojica;Robertson;8-1

2 Dedicated;Santana;Stuart;6-1

6 Take Charge Now;FDe La Cruz;Martin;12-1

3 Ravens Reflection;Court;Swearingen;12-1

9 Home Run Trick;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

4 Trask;Canchari;Morse;20-1

2 Purse $20,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

***INDIAN GULCH broke his maiden on the main track at Del Mar, and his local works appear sharp. COLOMBARD proved determined to the wire in a front-running maiden victory at Fair Grounds, and the lightly raced and improving colt is in good hands. TAPITOR was a clear two-turn maiden winner at Turfway. He showed good dirt form as a juvenile at Churchill, and he drew a favorable route post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Indian Gulch;Mojica;Diodoro;3-1

10 Colombard;Hill;Ortiz;8-1

1 Tapitor;Santana;Pitts;12-1

7 John Allen;Birzer;Donaldson;8-1

8 Dreamer's Point;Eramia;Matthews;6-1

4 King's Revenge;Wethey;Young;9-2

2 Totality;Cabrera;Moquett;10-1

11 Cause to Action;Bridgmohan;Mason;12-1

6 Knight Errant;Vazquez;Zito;8-1

3 Diddy Bitecha;Rodriguez;Prather;20-1

5 Super Syd;FDe La Cruz;Compton;20-1

3 Purse $20,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***OPPORTUNISTIC is dropping to the lowest price of his career for winning connections. He has won three of eight races at the distance and picks up a top local rider. BOURBON SOUL finished no worse than second in three races at Woodbine, and he is taking a drop in class for high-percentage trainer Norman McKnight. DUE TO HIS CHARM defeated similar rivals last season at Churchill and Keeneland, and he seems to do his best running for today's rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Opportunistic;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

12 Bourbon Soul;Fuentes;McKnight;3-1

3 Due to His Charm;Morales;Van Berg;5-1

14 Snuggley Bear;WDe La Cruz;Quartarolo;15-1

2 Touch 'Em Up;McMahon;Broberg;5-1

6 Tonbo;Santana;Barkley;8-1

10 Jubal;Roman;Smith;8-1

7 Gospel Abe;Wethey;Lozano;20-1

8 Come On Dover;Bridgmohan;Mason;10-1

4 Uncle Pancho;Loveberry;Milligan;20-1

1 Dynabeaver;Cabrera;Martin;20-1

13 Coastal Highway;Rodriguez;Caldwell;20-1

11 Justenufftuff;Eramia;Williamson;12-1

9 Red Again;Canchari;Shorter;20-1

4 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $16,000

**ROCK 'N CANDY raced competitively against better last season at Woodbine. He has early speed and is cutting back in distance. BECAUSE IT'S TIME was beaten only a head in the key race at Fair Grounds, and he is dangerous if able to return to the form of last winter. OVERCAME has not raced since October, but he won after a similar layoff at Delaware. Several 5-furlong breezes should have him fit.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Rock 'n Candy;Cohen;McKnight;5-2

3 Because It's Time;Cabrera;Hartman;6-1

10 Overcame;Thompson;Vance;10-1

11 Eternal Force;Santana;Moquett;6-1

8 Prairie Chief;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;10-1

4 Hot Item;Eramia;Milligan;10-1

2 Sergios Limoncello;Wethey;Young;6-1

6 Thermistor;Birzer;Caldwell;10-1

7 Hung Over On Gin;Loveberry;Davis;12-1

5 Mahalo John;Vazquez;Prather;15-1

9 Ameripoint;Rodriguez;Hall;20-1

12 Three Time Charmer;Court;Petalino;20-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

**GUITARZAN is an unraced gelding with a speedy pedigree, and he has a long string of encouraging works for a stable that can win with this kind. HONDURAS was claimed out of his last race at Woodbine by a sharp stable. He sports good works and is racing with blinkers removed. SACRED KIKI BIRD has competitive Beyer figures, and he may be the controlling speed and not look back.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Guitarzan;Birzer;Chleborad;6-1

3 Honduras;Cohen;McKnight;4-1

1 Sacred Kiki Bird;Elliott;Holthus;5-1

13 Knocks Big Thirst;Fuentes;Hartman;8-1

5 Blackjack Jedi;Mojica;Austin;10-1

2 Post Close;Canchari;Morse;9-2

12 Big Trip;Cabrera;Moquett;12-1

8 Noble Gambler;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

9 Sandplum County;Roman;Smith;15-1

11 Blue Gem;Rodriguez;Caldwell;8-1

7 Luna de Rojo;Valdivia;Lukas;10-1

4 All Around;Eramia;Von Hemel;12-1

6 Tapit Star;WDe La Cruz;McBride;30-1

6 Purse $38,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

**EXEMPLAR defeated a similar field at Churchill just three races back, and ships from Delta after running down a good field of second-level allowance runners. ALL ABOUT ASHLEY was beaten a nose at Delta at a higher class level. The veteran is consistent and has a competitive record at Oaklawn, although winless in eight local tries. ST. LOUIE GUY was a clear winner at Saratoga when last running in a claiming race, and he showed a fondness for this surface in 2017.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Exemplar;Vazquez;Richard;5-1

10 All About Ashley;Wethey;Young;6-1

1 St. Louie Guy;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

5 Secret House;Bridgmohan;Amoss;4-1

4 Bubbas Dixie;Cabrera;Broberg;4-1

12 Soul P Say;Eramia;Milligan;10-1

1a Hardly a Secret;Mojica;Diodoro;7-2

7 Stormy Pacific;Canchari;Ortiz;10-1

9 Aktabantay;Morales;Contreras;20-1

8 Vaporman;Court;Morse;20-1

6 Capital Letters;WDe La Cruz;Quartarolo;20-1

3 Plentiful;Thompson;Duncan;30-1

11 Jerrid;McMahon;Johnson;30-1

7 Purse $79,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**COWBOY CREED has finished with energy in a pair of sprint-stake races. He has proven two-turn ability and has good recent workouts. MIGHTY MANFRED lost a small lead late in a photo finish defeat at Fair Grounds, and he is a logical stalk-and-pounce contender if he draws in. ROCKY TOUGH won at this $50,000 claiming price just two races back at Aqueduct, and he may not have cared for the tight turns when disappointing last month at Delta.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Cowboy Creed;McMahon;Litfin;6-1

13 Mighty Manfred;Valdivia;Robertson;3-1

2 Rocky Tough;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

1 Fire for Effect;Vazquez;McKnight;4-1

3 Bold Prophet;FDe La Cruz;Cox;7-2

6 Gettysburg;Bravo;Hartman;10-1

9 Pitch Count;Bridgmohan;Mason;12-1

10 Eisenstaedt;Cabrera;Moquett;12-1

7 Rowdy the Warrior;Quinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

12 Catdaddy;Birzer;Petalino;15-1

4 Hollywood Critic;Thompson;Vance;12-1

11 Switheral;Ulloa;Williamson;20-1

8 Dapper Jack;Fuentes;Villafranco;20-1

8 The Martha Washington. 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds

***SUNSET WISH has won three consecutive races, including a $75K stake at Delta. She is an experienced two-turn runner. TAYLOR'S SPIRIT finished second behind the top selection at Delta as an even-money favorite. She possesses good early speed and may appreciate a change in venue. POWER GAL ships from New York in good sprint form. She has good local works and is bred to improve at today's distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Sunset Wish;Bravo;Stidham;9-5

5 Taylor's Spirit;Roman;Gelner;5-2

6 Power Gal;Cohen;Casse;9-2

2 Marathon Queen;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

1 Arch Avenue;Borel;Barkley;10-1

3 Sheza Handfull;Canchari;Morse;20-1

7 Crafty's Dream;Aragon;Evans;20-1

9 Purse $77,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

**VERVE'S HUMOR has not raced in 16 months, but the nicely bred colt has a series of strong workouts at Fair Grounds. His winning connections are shooting for the higher purse, which speaks of his readiness. JULIUS weakened after setting a brisk pace in a pair of route races at Churchill. He is having blinkers removed and seems to be working well. LOOPALLU was beaten only a neck just two races back at Fair Grounds, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. He is the speed drawn closest to the rail.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Verve's Humor;Morales;Stewart;6-1

6 Julius;FDe La Cruz;Cox;3-1

2 Loopallu;Cabrera;Hartman;7-2

8 C Dub;Eramia;Von Hemel;9-2

7 Kansas City Zip;Valdivia;Williamson;10-1

1 Lighthawk;Bravo;Moquett;12-1

3 Globus;Vazquez;Morse;12-1

10 Oxxon;Santana;Robideaux;15-1

5 East Moon Lake;Birzer;Roberts;15-1

4 Pantherus Leo;Thompson;Lukas;15-1

13 Swither's Shortcut;Canchari;Williamson;15-1

11 Greeley Can Win;Borel;Thomas;20-1

12 Raphael;Hill;Zito;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Indian Gulch appears a tough one to beat in the second race, and putting him on top of trifectas may be profitable. As always, I'll spread out in the middle and use only three contenders in the third spot. The fifth race starts a daily double, and three horses can adequately cover the race. The sixth race brings a full field of 12, and once again using three horses gives a good opportunity to win.

Sports on 02/02/2019