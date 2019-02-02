Step up in class welcomed

HOT SPRINGS -- It was an easy call.

Trainer Randy Morse wanted a race for his 3-year-old filly Sheza Handfull. She had three starts as a 2-year-old, each with a step up in distance raced, speed figures and finishing positions. In her last race, she won at 7 furlongs against $50,000 maiden claimers at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Nov. 25.

Sheza Handfull, by Into Mischief, had worked well over the past six weeks on Oaklawn Park's track under jockey Alex Canchari, so Morse chose a significant class jump for her next start. It comes today in the $125,000 1-mile Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, Oaklawn's first significant Kentucky Oaks prep race.

Post time is scheduled for 4:38 p.m.

"She's going to have to step up on paper," Morse said. "But she's doing really well. If she could even run as well as third, that would be huge to get her stakes-placed, and her last race was pretty good. Obviously, it wasn't at this level, but she's doing good, and there really isn't anywhere else to run her at this point. She's doing well, it's a short field, so why not try?"

The projected Martha Washington field of seven, from the rail out, are Arch Avenue with jockey Calvin Borel, trained by Jason Barkley; Marathon Queen with jockey Ricardo Santana Jr., trained by Steve Asmussen; Sheza Handfull; Sunset Wish with jockey Joe Bravo, trained by Michael Stidham; Taylor's Spirit with jockey Kevin Roman, trained by Scott Gelner; Power Gal with jockey David Cohen, trained by Mark Casse; and Crafty's Dream with jockey Rolando Aragon, trained by Michael Evans.

Sunset Wish, by Malibu Moon, has won her last three starts, including the $75,000 7½-furlong Take Charge Brandi Stakes at Delta Downs in Vinton, La., on Jan. 4. She is the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Taylor's Spirit is the second choice at 5-2. She finished second to Sunset Wish in the Take Charge Brandi and has won four of six starts.

"[Sunset Wish] looked good in her last start, and the filly that finished second to her, she's four for six, so she can run," Morse said. "Those two to me look like they stand out on paper."

Morse said he thought Casse's trainee Power Gal, by Empire Maker, might be the top threat. Power Gal has a win and two thirds in three career starts as a 2-year-old, including a $75,000 maiden-special-weight win at Aqueduct in New York on Nov. 3.

"When the smoke clears, she's probably the one to beat," Morse said.

Morse said Canchari was an obvious choice to ride Sheza Handfull, owned by Doyle Williams of Tulsa.

"He's been working a lot of horses for me," Morse said. "[Sheza Handfull] had been working really well for him, and he was available, so it just kind of made sense."

Canchari, who rode Amy's Challenge to her win in the $100,000 American Beauty Stakes for older fillies and mares last Saturday, got just what he said he wants.

"I'm always hungry for the next good opportunity," he said. "I'm always looking to ride upsets in big races like this because that's when people take notice, when you win with horses in tough races."

"[Canchari] has a lot of talent," Morse said. "Horses run for him. He's a strong finisher."

Sheza Handfull is listed at 20-1, tied for the longest morning-line odds with Crafty's Dream, but Canchari thinks his filly has a chance.

"She's been training good," he said. "That's the reason they decided to put her in that tougher spot. I've been telling Randy that she's showing all the signs that she wants to go long, the way she gallops out after her works. She feels like she wants to run the distance. We're hoping for a big run."

"I don't think the distance will bother her," Morse said. "I think it will help her, but she'll have to prove it."

