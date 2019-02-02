Texas receiver can see himself at Arkansas after visit

Sophomore receiver Jerand Bradley can see himself at Arkansas after visiting the campus Saturday.

“The visit was amazing,” Bradley said. “I got to meet most of the coaching staff and I got to see a lot of the campus as well it was very nice. I could see myself continuing my education in Fayetteville.”

Bradley (6-5, 190 pounds) of Plano (Texas) John Paul II recently received an offer from Arkansas to go along with offers from Colorado, Illinois State and William & Mary. He said meeting receivers coach Justin Stepp was the highlight if the trip.

“Coach Stepp really showed that he cares for his players on and off the field,” Bradley said. “I like the family environment and had a great feeling from all the coaches and support staff.”

Bradley had 45 catches for 866 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He has plans to return to Fayetteville soon, either in March for a spring practice or in April for the Red-White Game.

Bradley’s parents and brother also made the trip this weekend.

“They love it and they always say if I’m happy, they’re happy,” Bradley said.