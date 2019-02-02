Top general checks on Arkansas airmen; 18th Air Force commander spent 3 days in Jacksonville

A major general who oversees Little Rock Air Force Base's 19th Airlift Wing visited the installation this week, on an annual check of airmen.

Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett, commander of the 18th Air Force, the Numbered Air Force in the Air Mobility Command, and charged with ensuring readiness of the 19th Airlift Wing, visited the base Monday through Wednesday. Barrett said that Green Flag, an exercise that allows the Air Force to work with the Army and international units, and the group's repair work for Hurricane Michael were some of the year's highlights.

The Airlift Wing's personnel attend Green Flag at least four times a year with an upcoming exercise early this month. Through the training, the airmen work to provide air support to the Army and international units. This includes flying supplies and conducting air drops , said Lt. Col. Thomas Joyner, who leads the operation from the Little Rock end.

Barrett said that in an exercise like Green Flag "we prepare our forces to be able to operate with the Army and our other serviceand international partners to be able to execute in really complex and dynamic scenarios that they may face, whether it's a hurricane or it's the activities that you see going on in the Middle East."

2nd Lt. Hannah Sponseller led the Little Rock effort to support Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida after the hurricane, taking supplies with them when they went. The crew repaired roofs and worked to renovate a gym into a daycare center, which partially involved moving electrical outlets and ramps, she said.

The damage the team saw in Florida was more severe than the odd jobs members normally work on at the Little Rock Air Force base, Airman 1st Class Taylor Wisehart said. The airmen stayed at the base for 30 days from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20, staying in and maintaining a tent city while there. This included ensuring the tents had power and water.

The majority of the base's work focuses on training these Air Force members, so they will be prepared to complete these missions when called.

"Little Rock is sort of the hub of training and the largest active duty force of generation of C-130s," Barrett said.

"The C-130 is a smaller but highly capable airplane that can get into really short runways and small fields, and it can support combat forces in a deployed environment," Barrett said.

Barrett's wife, Kelly, focused some of her time speaking with the family members of airmen. Kelly Barrett met with Jacksonville school officials to discuss how they support the children who have a parent in the Air Force.

"You know we ask a lot of our military families," Barrett said.

Kelly Barrett also observed services offered for military families.

"It really emphasizes how important spouses and family are to our Air Force's ability to give our airmen stable lives and give them the support they need so that they can do their mission," Barrett said.

Metro on 02/02/2019