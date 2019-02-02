Two wrecks in state kill 2 men

Two Arkansans died in highway crashes on the first day of February, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary crash reports.

A driver in the southbound lane of Arkansas 43 near Maysville in Benton County ran off the road, over-corrected and struck a northbound vehicle just before 6 p.m. Friday, killing one man, the report said.

Maysville resident Jimmy Donohew, 62, was a passenger in a 2016 Kia that crossed into oncoming traffic. Donohew was killed in the crash and the driver, 47-year-old Claudie Helmick of Rogers, was injured. The driver of the other vehicle, Shannon Jennings, 38, of Southwest City, Mo., was also injured, according to the report.

Gambino Martinez, 26, was traveling east about 9:40 p.m. on Arkansas 278 near Nashville when his 2011 Dodge left the roadway and struck a tree, the report said.

The county coroner pronounced the Nashville resident dead after first responders transported him to Howard County Memorial Hospital, investigators said.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of both crashes, according to the reports.