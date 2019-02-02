UA student hit by car, hospitalized

FAYETTEVILLE — A 17-year-old driver told police that she was using her cellphone before the car she was driving struck an 18-year-old woman walking in a crosswalk Saturday afternoon on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus, police said.

The injured woman, a UA student, was taken by ambulance to Washington Regional Medical Center, UA police Capt. Gary Crain said. He said he had no information about her condition.

“The individual did not walk away from that on her own,” Crain said. He declined to release her name.

Police were called at 2:52 p.m. to Garland Avenue. Crain said a BMW passenger car traveling south struck the student in the crosswalk west of the Garland Avenue Center, where a parking deck and some shops are located.

State law prohibits drivers under 18 from using cellphones for “talking, typing, emailing, or accessing information on the Internet.” The driver, not a UA student, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and for using the phone while driving, Crain said.