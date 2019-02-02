Venezuela's Guaido rejects mediation offer

A neighbor stand next to a pile of subsidized food to be distributed under a government program named "CLAP," in the Catia district of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. An independent U.N. human rights monitor says economic sanctions are compounding a "grave crisis" in Venezuela. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said Friday that he has turned down offers from the presidents of Mexico and Uruguay to negotiate with embattled Nicolas Maduro, a day before nationwide street protests called to escalate pressure on the socialist leader to step down.

In a letter to both presidents, Guaido urged them to back Venezuela's struggle, saying to remain neutral aligns them with Maduro.

"At this historical moment that our country is going through, to be neutral is to be on the side of the regime that has condemned hundreds of thousands of human beings to misery, hunger and exile -- including death," he said.

Guaido declared himself interim president last week before tens of thousands of cheering supporters and vowed to topple Maduro's administration, which he labeled a "dictatorship." His claim to the presidency is backed by the United States and some two dozen other nations.

The opposition's priority is to end Maduro's grip on power and usher in a transition by holding democratic elections, Guaido said in the letter to Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The United States also rejects offers from Mexico, Uruguay and the Vatican to mediate a dialogue.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton tweeted Thursday that Maduro and his top advisers should retire to "a nice beach somewhere far away from Venezuela." Bolton's talk turned tougher Friday in an interview with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt in which he warned that it could be a beach area more like Guantanamo.

Later Friday, Bolton tweeted that Washington would send humanitarian aid to Venezuela despite Maduro's refusal to accept such assistance. The comment came after Guaido said he would defy the aid ban and receive convoys of medicine into Venezuela with the help of neighboring nations.

"Pursuant to the request of Interim President Juan Guaido, and in consultation with his officials the U.S. will mobilize and transport humanitarian aid--medicine, surgical supplies, and nutritional supplements for the people of Venezuela. It's time for Maduro to get out of the way," Bolton's tweet said.

Maduro remains dug in, blaming the White House for openly backing what he calls a coup to remove him from power and exploit his country's vast oil wealth. He retains support from powerful allies, including Russia and China, but is growing increasingly isolated as more nations back Guaido.

Maduro on Friday continued a show of strength as commander-in-chief that has seen him crisscross Venezuela to oversee military exercises in recent days as he vows to defend his socialist government no matter the cost.

"We're in a historic battle," Maduro told several hundred troops standing in formation around armored vehicles. "We're facing the greatest political, diplomatic and economic aggression that Venezuela has confronted in 200 years."

The military's top leadership is backing Maduro, though analysts warn that rank-and-file troops frustrated by their country's economic and humanitarian crisis may not share that unwavering loyalty.

Venezuela's opposition has called on supporters to flood the streets again today in nationwide protests against Maduro. Guaido led a peaceful demonstration Wednesday with residents stepping out of their homes and workplaces for two hours. Last week, street protests turned violent in days of unrest that killed nearly three dozen people in clashes with government security forces.

Maduro's socialist government is asking its supporters to mount their own demonstration, urging them to show their support today on the 20th anniversary of Venezuela's Bolivarian revolution launched by the late President Hugo Chavez.

Meanwhile, a prominent opposition lawmaker called on a group of European Union and Latin American countries to support Maduro's ouster -- without negotiations.

"There is no possible discussion here. Maduro has to leave," said Francisco Sucre, who heads the international committee of the opposition-led National Assembly.

The European Parliament has called on the EU's member states to recognize Guaido as interim president. The socialist government of Spain, which has strong historic, cultural and economic ties to Venezuela, has said it will do so on Monday if Maduro doesn't call a general election by Sunday.

