Book Club Discussion - Breakfast with Buddha

For those who know me, I am a pretty concrete, left brain kind of person. Meditation, visualization, and the touchy-feely things are not my forte, so it was somewhat surprising that I chose Breakfast with Buddha as my choice for the February book club.

I had read some reviews but I really didn't look too deep into what it was about, so I was in for a bit of a surprise as I started reading. One or two others felt the same way as they got into it, but it ended up being a very good read, and quite thought provoking. The book is a fictional account of a 6 day journey from New York to North Dakota, for a man to deal with his recently deceased parents home and farm. The planned family journey of brother and sister ends up with Otto (the brother) taking his sisters guru instead. The journey is more than a car ride. Along the way Otto tries to showcase the United States and Americana for Rinpoche, while Rinpoche tries to guide Otto on a spiritual journey. I identified quite easily with Otto. He was asked to try meditation and he felt like his brain was a super highway with cars running at high speed. I think they both end up learning from each other, and create a bond in a very short time.



We ended up talking for over two hours on a whole range of topics, but the book did give a lot of fodder for discussion. We all come from various faith backgrounds and we all got different things from what we read. I think that is one of the best things about book club--six different sets of eyes and understanding from the same words.



The book was not preachy in the least bit, but did discuss a variety of religious beliefs. It also centered quite a bit on doing the right thing and kindness! You also really like the main characters, which is always a boon for me. The author Roland Merullo, did take a similar journey and the places they stop at are real places, which he describes in good detail. He has written quite a diverse range of books, and now has written sequels for Breakfast with Buddha that take you through Lunch and Dinner with Buddha. As I mentioned, this book was thought provoking, but also there were parts where you laugh out loud. He is a good writer. I think we all had a nice journey alongside Otto and Rinpoche. A good read and a great book club meeting.

As a quick aside--can you believe this weather? 21 degrees a few days ago and over 71 degrees today!

