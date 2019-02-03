COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Feb. 3

Pottery Exhibit and Gallery Opening

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will present an exhibit of the work of the arts center’s pottery students. An opening reception will take place from 1-3 p.m. today. For more information, visit www.rivervalleyartscenter.org, email rvartscenter@gmail.com or call (479) 968-2452.

The Cantrells Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., will present National Public Radio favorites The Cantrells in concert at 2 p.m. Al and Emily Cantrell, with Emily on vocals and guitar and Al on fiddle and mandolin, put a pop spin on acoustic folk and bluegrass music, with occasional detours into Celtic, western swing and traditional American tunes. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Feb. 4-25

Cake Decorating Class

CONWAY — Cake Decorating Phase 1, a culinary class, will meet from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 25 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Students will learn the fundamentals of baking a cake, making icing and using a decorating bag. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Feb. 4 - March 11

Building a Better You

CONWAY — Building a Better You will meet from 6-8 p.m. Monday through March 11 at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. on the University of Central Arkansas campus. Felicia Johnson, a certified life coach and fitness trainer, will guide participants through character development and physical fitness. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Feb. 6

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — A First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Student Center at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Tuesday.

Sterling Scholar’s Presentation

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will continue its Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations for the Rotary Club lunches. Pat Guin of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma will present information about the Native American Seed Exchange from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Indian Hills Little Red Restaurant during the Rotary Club meeting. The club meets the first Wednesday of the month. The event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Feb. 7

Women’s Leadership Network Book Club

CONWAY — The Women’s Leadership Network Book Club will meet from 6-8 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. The group will discuss Becoming, by Michelle Obama. Admission is free. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Feb. 9

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — The Knights of Columbus will have their spaghetti and sausage dinner, featuring homemade rolls and peach cobbler, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Boniface Hall. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2876.

Ongoing

River Valley Arts Center Gift Shop Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The gift shop at the River Valley Arts Center is closing. Anyone who has left work for sale at the shop needs to pick it up by Feb. 21. Any artwork left in the gift shop after this date will be considered a donation. For more information, visit www.rivervalleyartscenter.org, email rvartscenter@gmail.com or call (479) 968-2452.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for its Summer Adult Softball League starting Feb. 25 and ending at 5 p.m. March 8. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department Office or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Health Foundation Scholarships

CONWAY — Area full-time students in a health care field who are currently enrolled or beginning their education are invited to apply for a 2019-2020 scholarship through the Conway Regional Health Foundation. The deadline for applications is Feb. 28. For an application, visit www.conwayregional.org/scholarships or contact the Conway Regional Health Foundation at foundation@conwayregional.org or (501) 513-5191. Recipients will be notified in April and will be recognized at a reception in the Conway Regional Auditorium.

Arkansas Women to Watch Art Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts will present its biennial exhibit, Arkansas Women to Watch 2019: Heavy Metal, Saturday through March 9 at the Norman Fine Arts Center Gallery at Arkansas Tech University. The exhibit includes work by Holly Laws, associate professor of art at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. For more information, visit www.acnmwa.org or Facebook.

Get Up & Give Collection Project

HEBER SPRINGS — Methodist Family Health’s 10th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and managing psychiatric, emotional, behavioral and spiritual issues. The project is during Lent, March 6 through April 18. People can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and more to a local Methodist Counseling Clinic. The drop-off location for the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area is at 407 S. Seventh St., Heber Springs, AR 72543, or call (501) 365-3022. Download a list of items at www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html, or contact Kelli Reep at kreep@methodistfamily.org or (501) 906-4210 for more information.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, offers a painting class by Jim Tindall from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Buying or Selling a Business?

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas District Office of the Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Buying or Selling a Business? Ask the Experts First from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants will hear from and interact with a panel of experts, including a business broker, an attorney and a CPA. There is no fee to attend. Registration is required at asbtdc.org/russellville-events or by calling (479) 356-2067.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Maumelle Country Club, 100 Club Manor Drive. The program will be a presentation by Melissa Krebs, Maumelle city attorney. The cost is $15. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Feb. 18.

Women’s Business Showcase

CONWAY — The Women’s Leadership Network’s Women’s Business Showcase will take place from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19 at McCastlain Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. Participants will have an opportunity to meet vendors and celebrate women in business. The event is free. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.