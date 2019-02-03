Fair or foul? Weather birds fly at LR Zoo

Spring is coming early. A big, feathery macaw decided so Saturday at the Little Rock Zoo.

The bird seconded the more traditional prediction earlier Saturday by Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil.

A crowd of onlookers was on hand at the Little Rock Zoo to see Isla, a red macaw with bright blue and green feathers, fly in her weather assessment, according to Christy Garrett, guest services manager at the zoo.

Garrett said Isla and her feathered friend, a blue macaw named Calypso, are being trained to fly during events at the zoo, and Saturday's Flight of the Macaws was the first time the two young birds performed in front of a crowd.

"We had a packed house," Garrett said.

Garrett and event planner Dustin Bean coordinated the event. Two trainers lined up with Isla and Calypso on their arms.

Calypso's trainer wore blue and a white crown -- the "ice queen," Garrett said. Isla's coach -- the princess of the fire -- dressed in red and wore a crown of roses.

It was decided that the birds -- blue for more winter or red for early spring -- would be released, and the first to reach a perch across the room would be the official weather harbinger.

Isla claimed victory. After her flight, spectators got to meet the two birds and take photos with them, Garrett said.

It certainly felt like spring Saturday, with temperatures as high as 65 degrees in Little Rock, according to meteorologist Lance Pyle with the National Weather Service.

And this week should be warm, too, he said, with an estimated high of 70 degrees for the first half of the week before temperatures drop to the high 40s around Friday.

A few hours before the macaws weighed in Saturday, Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog that foresees the change of seasons each year in a ceremony in Pennsylvania, gave his early-spring prediction, The Associated Press reported.

Tradition has it that if the groundhog leaves his den on Feb. 2 and the weather is clear enough that the animal sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn't see his shadow, spring will be early.

Punxsutawney Phil has a track record of being wrong. Isla and Calypso are new to the weather prediction game. Whether they're right, time will tell.

Metro on 02/03/2019