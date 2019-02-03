Female inmates get rooms for lactation

WETUMPKA, Ala. — Inmates at an Alabama women’s prison are now able to pump breast milk in lactation rooms for their babies who are outside the prison’s walls.

The nonprofit Alabama Prison Birth Project worked with Julia Tutwiler Prison to design lactation rooms and provide pumping equipment for the moms, Al.com report-ed.

The nonprofit works to improve the health of babies born to incarcerated women. The mothers pump breast milk in the room, then label and store their milk in a freezer. Each week, a representative from Alabama Pris-on Birth Project picks up the milk and distributes it to each child’s caregiver.

State officials say the number of pregnant women at Tutwiler ranges from 40 to 50 each year.

“It’s not anything that any-body can be really prepared for, having to be separated from your baby,” inmate Latasha James said.

James entered Tutwiler Prison two weeks before she gave birth to her daughter in October, Al.com reported. The new mother spent three days with her baby before she had to go back to prison.

The program at Tutwiler “helps me feel kind of some-what bonded without us being around each other,” said James.

Wendy Williams is deputy commissioner of women’s services at the Alabama Department of Corrections. Williams said she began looking at potential prison changes at Tutwiler after a Justice Department investigation in 2014 detailed dangerous conditions there.

“Tutwiler has a history of unabated staff-on-prisoner sexual abuse and harassment,” the report stated. “The women at Tutwiler universally fear for their safety.”