Jonesboro LB Logan Orr commits to Hogs

Jonesboro linebacker Logan Orr has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walkon.

Orr, 6-2,220, 4.8 seconds in the 40 yard dash, recorded 85 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and an interception while rushing 13 times for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Hurricanes this past season.

He visited Arkansas on Jan. 21 and Arkansas State on Saturday before his decsion.

"I have been a Razorback fan for a very long time, so it had always been something I’d dreamed about," Orr said. "What really convinced me was the visit I took up there a couple weeks ago where I was able to see how they run things. After that weekend and talking things over with my family, I knew that Arkansas was where I wanted to be."

Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said the Hogs got a good one in Orr.

"He was arguably the best ‘football player’ on our team. He is a great linebacker, but he could play quarterback at a high level. He could be a great tight end. He played some tailback for us in short yardage situations. He was one of our linebackers, but put his hand on the ground some and played defensive end. He was key on so many things for us."

Orr suffered a torn labrum and rotator cuff injury in the first game of his junior season. Coleman believes that hurt Orr's chances to be recruited as a senior.

"He missed out on a chance to really be recruited like he should have been," Coleman said. "I’m excited to see what he can do when he focuses his time on being he best football player he can be. I also believe this is an exciting time to be a Razorback fan, and Logan gets to jump in on the bottom floor.”

He becomes the fourth preferred walk-on to pledge to the Hogs. Searcy offensive lineman Drew Vest enrolled in January as a preferred walk-on while Pulaski Academy receiver John David White and Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallesen recently committed to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-ons.