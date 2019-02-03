New mayor has longtime ties to Haskell

In just about a month’s time, newly elected Haskell Mayor Roy Carman has been busy.

“We started cleaning out the ditches, which have not been cleaned out in years, and we have gotten some streets resurfaced … just day-to-day things that have to be taken care of, that have been neglected,” Carman said.

Carman defeated candidate Mary Beth Kelloms in a runoff for mayor. Carman received 58 percent of the votes on Dec. 4. He replaces former Mayor Janie Lyman.

“I wasn’t really surprised by the results,” Carman said. “I had a lot of help on my campaign and support, and I felt pretty good about it.

“One thing about it, I’ve been around here so long and connected with the city — people know me and know what I could do.”

Carman, 74, said he and his family moved to Haskell in 1952, and he has been here ever since. He said he has been connected with the city since 1977, having served as volunteer fire chief for 21 years and most recently as an alderman, serving on the Planning Commission and also working for Harvest Foods for 27 years as a meat cutter and market manager.

“I felt like the [city’s residents weren’t] getting what they wanted,” Carman said. “Things were not being improved. And I think the citizens of Haskell voted for me because they want to see improvements, and they have faith in me to get it done.

“I just want to do something for the city.”

Carman also worked for Jeff Arey, Saline County judge and former Haskell mayor, for 10 years.

“Over the past several decades, Roy has served his community in so many roles: as school board member, fire chief, planning commissioner, City Council member,” Arey said. “Serving in so many roles has given him the understanding of the various aspects of the Haskell community.

“And that knowledge will benefit him in his role as mayor. Roy’s not the kind of guy who’s gonna spend a lot of time behind a desk. I think people will see him out in the community, making sure things are getting done. And I think people will appreciate that.”

Carman has already begun improving Haskell’s water system. He said the waste-water plant on the south side of town was in bad shape, and “we’ve already got big improvements on it already.”

He hired Casey Caudle as the new wastewater and streets superintendent. Caudle has a Class 3 wastewater license and a Class 2 water license, a requirement for the job, Carman said.

“We have to get our water system in shape; it’s pretty old,” he said. “We have been working on valves and got them working, so we don’t have to shut off [water to] so many residents at one time.

“We also have new valves to put in at new locations, but we really need to replace some lines because they have been here since 1965.”

Jeff Harrison, who currently serves on the Haskell City Council and has known Carman for more than 16 years, said he believes Carman will do an excellent job as mayor.

“He’s got a lot of experience within the city and knowledge,” Harrison said. “He understands the operations of the city and has been employed [by the city] since the 1970s.

“He’s been around the water and sewer, and we have had some problems with that. He is aware of the problems and knows what to do to fix them.”

Harrison said the sewer system is out of date and has had some mismanagement of the operation of the system for almost two years. He said Carman and Caudle are already working on resolving the issues “so we don’t have these problems again.”

Harrison said Carman is the guy the city needs right now.

“He’s an honest person, and he treats everybody the same,” Harrison said. “He’s the same to you that he is to me. If you ask him a question, he will do what he can to answer it.

“He will help you in any capacity that he possibly can.”

Carman said the transition to mayor has been a pretty seamless one, which is one reason he has been able to accomplish what he has in such a short time. He said he owes a lot to the people who work in his office, including administrative assistant Laura Dempsey, treasurer Jennifer Hill and Nancy Duren. He said Duren is currently going to school to earn her wastewater license and already has a Class 3 water license.

“She’s also working on getting us grants and extra money,” Carman said. “She has worked with the engineer and the wastewater plants and handles the supplies they need. She takes care of all that.”

Carman said Sgt. Mike Watson is currently the interim police chief for the Haskell Police Department. He replaced former Chief Mike Hardester, who was terminated from his position.

When a permanent chief is named, that person will be the third new chief since 2016. Hardester replaced former Police Chief James Bauldree in 2016 after Bauldree resigned.

“Mike Watson has been here several years, and he is doing a real good job,” Carman said. “I put him in there as temporary chief until I decide to make him full time or to hire someone else.”

Carman and his wife, Evalee, have been married for 49 years.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.