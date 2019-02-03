Brooklyn had a broken leg when she was surrendered to a local shelter, and FuRR helped her get medical treatment. Being in a cast for six weeks never slowed her down. She loves to play and loves a lap to sleep in. She is 6 to 7 months old, and will always be tiny. She will be spayed and vetted soon and then will be ready for her forever home.

Featured Felines

Tigger is a 10-month-old male brown and golden-spotted tabby. He is playful and curious, playing with his foster brothers and following his foster human around the house, checking things out. He makes friends fast so would do well with other cats and children.

Buddy is a 3-year-old, brown and white, large male tabby. His stocky build doesn't deter his desire to be a lap cat. He is playful and gets along well with other male cats and children. He likes to spend time high up on cat trees.

Pattie is a beautiful, petite, 1.5-year-old black domestic shorthair. She is curious and playful, and loves human laps and the company of other cats. Pattie can be a little shy at first with new people. She would probably do best in a home with other cats.

Reno was rescued in the heat of the summer three years ago and was the lone survivor of his litter. He loves to sleep under the covers or on a bed pillow as a head warmer. He also loves "head butts." He is white with tabby "butterfly" patches and a tabby tail.

Brooklyn and friends can be adopted through FuRR -- Feline Rescue and Rehome. More information is available at (501) 661-0956 or by emailing saveacat@teamfurr.org.

Pet of the Week - Brooklyn, FuRR

Metro on 02/03/2019