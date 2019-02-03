Police Beat

Police: 3 kids found alone; father jailed

A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday after his 3-year-old was found wandering in the street and two 14-month-olds were left alone in an apartment, according to an arrest report.

David Fentry Jr., 24, was arrested on three charges of endangering the welfare of a minor Friday after North Little Rock police responded to the call about the wandering child. The child was found near 1204 Graham Ave., and police then found the two other unattended children, the report said.

The two 14-month-olds were in Fentry's apartment, and officers said that after they had been at the scene for about 30 minutes, Fentry arrived. Fentry, who police said is the father of the children, told officers that he had gone to a store, the report said.

Fentry was in the Pulaski County jail Saturday evening in lieu of a $1,500 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Report of threats leads to one arrest

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday on accusations that he threatened to "plant bombs around" Mills High School, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Teryun R. Davis after Davis admitted to the school assistant principal that he had said he wanted to put bombs around the school and in one specific classroom, the report said.

Davis was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.

2 men charged over fight in jail

Two prisoners face new charges after a fight Tuesday in the Pulaski County jail, according to arrest reports.

Willie Watson, 25, and Javon Henry Bryant, 30, have been charged with third-degree assault, the report said. The men used only their fists in the fight, deputies reported.

At the time of the fight, Watson was in jail on a charge of third-degree domestic battery, with bail set at $25,000, according to jail records. No additional bail has been set.

Bryant was in jail on drug charges, with bail set at $5,000. He also had no additional bail set, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 02/03/2019