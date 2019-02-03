WALLY HALL: Rams out to prove they belong in spite of refs

After the worst no call, thousands and thousands swore they wouldn't watch Super Bowl 53.

And not just fans of the New Orleans Saints -- who were knocked out of the playoffs by a referee who swallowed his whistle on a pass interference AND helmet-to-helmet penalty -- or fans of the Kansas City Chiefs -- who saw the referees call a roughing-the-passer penalty on a play where contact with Tom Brady was virtually nonexistent.

The outrage spread beyond those teams' fan bases, and of course NFL Commissioner Roger "The Dodger" Goodell didn't address any of that for more than a week. The NFL did admit it blew the no call. Goodell, though, remained as arrogant and out of touch with the fans as usual, and the game will be played by the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

It is doubtful there will be a record for TV viewership, especially in New Orleans and Kansas City.

Also likely to tune out are the good people of St. Louis, who feel the Rams were stolen from them. It is a feeling they won't get over any time soon, judging from the emails received recently about a column that compared the owners. Still, most of the country will watch the biggest professional football game of the season.

Something like four times more people watch the Super Bowl than the NCAA football championship game.

It is more than a game; it is a social event, an excuse to have a party and overeat and over-imbibe. It used to be a reason to watch the commercials, but not so much recently.

Today, for Kay and Paul Arsenault, there is no TV big enough to watch their Patriots. They live in Hot Springs Village, but they grew up in New England and their children still live there. Someday, they will again, too.

Paul, who worked on Boston's Big Dig, almost teared up a couple of years ago when his children gave him a Patriots' jersey for Christmas.

They personify the displaced football fan. You can take them out of the heart of Patriots country, but you can't take out the heart they have for their Patriots.

Patriots fans have had plenty to take pride in since Bill Belichick became the head coach. Since 2001, they have won five Super Bowls and played in three others, including last year's when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, immense success often comes with immense dislike by others. Ask Alabama football, Duke basketball or New York Yankees baseball.

Brady is indeed the greatest of all time, but he's hard to identify with. The dude is tall, good looking and wealthy, and not many people can identify with all of those.

Belichick seems to have had a very successful personality bypass, although those close to him would disagree immediately.

Most seem to believe with Brady at the helm that the outcome of today's game is a foregone conclusion. It may be if the Patriots get the ball down less than a touchdown with a couple of minutes to play.

Why is this team -- which appeared to have no chance of returning after starting the regular season 2-3 -- just a 2.5-point favorite? What do the oddsmakers know that we don't?

Here's a prediction for the three-hour extravaganza: The Rams will be a little nervous at first but will quickly settle down behind Jared Goff. The game will be close, and the commercials subpar.

Brady will have a good, but not great, game. Sorry Aunt Kay and Uncle Paul, but the Rams will bust face masks to prove they belong in this game after they avoided elimination thanks to the worst missed call in NFL history.

Sports on 02/03/2019