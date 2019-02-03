Sentence 30 years in 2 sisters' deaths

A man accused of killing two sisters in 2017 was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury in Danville convicted him Thursday evening.

Mark Allan Watts, 49, of Bellville was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the July 2, 2017, killings of Martha Jane Veazey, 63, and her sister Phyllis Ann Chambers, 55.

Prosecutors alleged that on the day of the killing, Watts argued over money he owed Chambers. Authorities said he grabbed a shop hammer and struck both women in the head.

Authorities said Watts threw the hammer into a nearby pond before he returned to the home to call police.

A state medical examiner later found that the women died of head injuries.

The 30-year sentence is the maximum for second-degree murder. Watts will serve both sentences at the same time in state prison.

