Two wrecks in day fatal to two people

Two people died in highway crashes on the first day of February, according to Arkansas State Police crash reports.

A driver in the southbound lane of Arkansas 43 near Maysville in Benton County ran off the roadway, over-corrected and struck a northbound vehicle just before 6 p.m. Friday, killing a man, the report said.

Maysville resident Jimmy Donohew, 62, was a passenger in the 2016 Kia that crossed into oncoming traffic. Donohew was killed and the driver, Claudie Helmick, 47, of Rogers was injured. The driver of the other vehicle, Shannon Jennings, 38, of Southwest City, Mo., also was injured, according to the report.

Also Friday, Gambino Martinez, 26, was traveling east about 9:40 p.m. on Arkansas 278 near Nashville when his 2011 Dodge left the roadway and struck a tree, the report said.

The county coroner pronounced the Nashville resident dead after emergency personnel transported him to a Howard County hospital, investigators said.

Road conditions were dry, and the weather was clear at the time of both crashes, according to the reports.

