U.S. 67/167 work entails lane closure

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:52 a.m. 0comments

Work on a $79.2 million project to widen U.S. 67/167 between Jacksonville and Cabot will require an overnight lane closing Monday and Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The inside southbound lane on a section of the highway beginning north of Arkansas 5 and continuing south will be closed and will reduce traffic to one lane from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

The lane closing will allow crews to remove a concrete barrier wall to prepare for an upcoming northbound traffic switch to new pavement, the department said. Depending on the weather, the lane closing might be scheduled for another night later in the week.

Metro on 02/03/2019

