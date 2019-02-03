Virginia governor plans to stay put

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam appears Saturday with his wife, Pam, during a news conference in the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond.

RICHMOND, VA. -- Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia, facing pressure from his own party to resign, said Saturday that he would not quit and denied that he appeared in Ku Klux Klan robes or in blackface in an image from his medical school yearbook that has upended his governorship.

In a tumultuous 24 hours, Northam posted a video Friday on Twitter apologizing for the photograph that featured what appeared to be a man in blackface and a second person dressed as a Klansman. He said that he could not "undo the harm my behavior caused then and today."

But by Saturday, he said he was not in the photo and had apologized a day earlier for "content" that was on his profile page in the yearbook. The governor said he had not seen the photo before Friday, since he had not purchased the commemorative book or been involved in its preparation more than three decades ago.

"I am not in that photograph," he told reporters gathered at the Executive Mansion in Richmond, calling the shot offensive and horrific.

While talking with reporters, Northam disclosed that he once had used shoe polish to darken his face as part of a Michael Jackson costume he fashioned for a 1984 dance contest in Texas when he was in the Army. Northam said he regrets that he didn't understand "the harmful legacy of an action like that."

His refusal to step down could signal a potentially long and bruising fight between Northam and his former supporters.

After he spoke, Virginia's two U.S. senators said they called Northam to tell him that he must resign. In a joint statement Saturday night, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and the head of Virginia's congressional delegation, Rep. Bobby Scott, said the recent events "have inflicted immense pain and irrevocably broken the trust Virginians must have in their leaders."

Since Friday, groups calling for Northam's resignation included the Virginia Democratic Party and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, and top Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly also urged Northam to resign, as have many declared and potential Democratic presidential candidates.

"He is no longer the best person to lead our state," the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement.

If Northam does resign, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax would become the second black governor in the state's history. In a statement, Fairfax said the state needs leaders who can unite people, but he stopped short of calling for Northam's departure. Referring to Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said he "cannot condone actions from his past" that at least "suggest a comfort with Virginia's darker history of white supremacy, racial stereotyping and intimidation."

Northam conceded Saturday that people might have difficulty believing his shifting statements.

Northam was pushed repeatedly by reporters to explain why he issued an apology Friday if he wasn't in the photograph.

"My first intention ... was to reach out and apologize," he said, adding that he recognized that people would be offended by the photo. But after studying the picture and consulting with classmates, "I am convinced that is not my picture."

Walt Broadnax, one of two black students who graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School with Northam, said by phone Saturday that he also didn't buy the 1984 yearbook or see it until decades after it was published.

Broadnax defended his former classmate and said he's not a racist, adding that the school would not have tolerated someone going to a party in blackface.

The yearbook images were first published Friday afternoon by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics. An Associated Press reporter later saw the yearbook page and confirmed its authenticity at the medical school.

In an initial apology about the photograph on Friday, Northam called the costume he wore "clearly racist and offensive," but he didn't say which one he had worn.

He later issued a video statement saying he was "deeply sorry" but still committed to serving the "remainder of my term."

"I accept responsibility for my past actions and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust," said Northam, whose term ends in 2022.

Virginians continue to struggle with the state's legacy of slavery, Jim Crow and Massive Resistance, the anti-school desegregation push. Heated debates about Confederate statues are ongoing after a deadly 2017 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville. A state holiday honoring Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is a perennial source of discontent.

Northam spent years actively courting the black community in the lead-up to his 2017 gubernatorial run. He's a member of a predominantly black church on Virginia's Eastern Shore, where he grew up.

Last month, Florida's secretary of state resigned after photos from a 2005 Halloween party showed him in blackface while dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Finley of The Associated Press; and by Trip Gabriel, Alan Blinder and Jonathan Martin of The New York Times.

