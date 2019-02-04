1 dead, 4 injured in Arkansas crash where SUV overturned several times, police say

A 19-year-old western Arkansas woman was killed and four others—including three minors—were injured in a wreck early Sunday when an SUV overturned several times in Howard County, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. along Arkansas 84 just north of Umpire.

A preliminary report said Rachel Rada Mae Norman overcorrected when the Chevrolet Traverse she was driving went off the road, crossed the centerline and overturned. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, the report said.

The report listed three minors and a 21-year-old man as passengers who were also hurt in the crash.

Emergency medical crews brought the injured to Mena Regional Health System and Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to State Police. Their conditions were not immediately known Monday.

The crash report noted dry roads and cloudy weather at the time of the wreck.

Publicly available figures show at least 36 people have died in fatal crashes along Arkansas roads since the beginning of the year.