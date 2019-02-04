Agricultural economist, Ozark Mountain Poultry founder named to UA Board of Trustees

Ed Fryar was appointed to the UA Board of Trustees.

FAYETTEVILLE — Ed Fryar, an agricultural economist and founder of a poultry processing company, has been appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the 10-person University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

The board oversees six university campuses, in addition to an online-only university and seven two-year colleges. Responsibilities for the 10-member board include approving tuition rates.

Fryar, 65, of Rogers, will replace former U.S. Sen. David Pryor, 84. Fryar’s 10-year term begins March 1.

“I appreciate the role of education both for personal development for an individual, but also for economic development for a given economy,” said Fryar, a former agricultural economics professor at UA-Fayetteville from 1982 to 1994.

In 2000, he co-founded Ozark Mountain Poultry and served as the company’s board chairman at the time of its sale last year to George’s Inc.

Fryar earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in agricultural economics from UA-Fayetteville. He went on to earn a doctorate in agricultural and applied economics from the University of Minnesota.

