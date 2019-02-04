Arkansas man pleads not guilty to dragging cop with pickup truck

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man charged in connection with dragging a Tontitown police officer with his pickup in late December pleaded not guilty in Washington County Circuit Court today.

Eddie Lee Marchant, 54, of 34 Richway Ave. in Eureka Springs is charged with aggravated assault, battery, leaving the scene of an injury accident and fleeing.

Marchant was given an initial court date of April 16 before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Tontitown police officers responded early Dec. 30 to a report of an intoxicated man urinating in public. The man sped away when an officer arrived and attempted to question him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The officer's equipment became snagged on the vehicle, and he was dragged about 70 feet before falling to the ground, according to police. The pickup then ran over the officer, who was later treated at a hospital and released.

The pickup was traced to a home in Springdale, where Marchant was arrested.

Marchant is free on bond while awaiting trial.