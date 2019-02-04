Armed robber takes $700 cash, promises to repay Little Rock man later, police say

An armed robber purportedly took hundreds of dollars from a 61-year-old Little Rock man but not before promising to pay him back later, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the robbery happened at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday near the 1700 block of Green Meadow Drive. Police said the robber rolled up in a beige-and-gold Ford Crown Victoria and asked a man for beer and cigarettes.

When the victim said he had neither, the robber pulled out a handgun and demanded the 61-year-old empty his pockets, the report said.

The police report said the robber left with $700 in cash.

The robber reportedly told the man that he had just gotten out of prison and was “doing bad.” According to the report, he said: “I will catch you again and give you your money back.”

The report said the victim told police he was so frightened that he wasn’t able to tell officers where exactly he was robbed.

Police said they searched the area but didn’t make an arrest.