Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Dec. 17

Acambaro

301 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: A cook made bare-hand contact with pico de gallo and guacamole while preparing a plate. Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat cheese in the walk-in cooler. Steak for fajitas was at 123 degrees and rice was at 118 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: Light shields near the grill need cleaning.

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

5400 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Queso was at 129 degrees in hot holding. Foods on a roll rack were at room temperature. Food items not used within 24 hours must be date-marked.

Noncritical violations: A scoop for chips was stored on a tabletop, and the ice scoop was stored on top of the ice machine.

Jimmy John's

805 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 121, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ice scoop was stored in contact with the ice in the beverage area.

McDonald's

805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes. Foods were not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Food workers must wear proper restraints. Grout needs to be replaced near the drive-thru window, repeat violation.

Ron's Hamburgers and Chili

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee in the warewashing area was using a cup that did not have a lid or straw. A squeeze bottle of water at the grill was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Sam Walton Development Center

2001 S.E. 10th St., Bentonville

No violations.

Shared Services Cafe

1301 S.E. 10th St., Bentonville

No violations.

Wendy's

814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The walk-in freezer needs cleaning.

White Oak Station

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: Sanitizer was not being dispensed at the correct concentration. Foods in hot holding were not at 135 degrees or above. Items in the walk-in cooler were not date-marked as needed, repeat violation; breakfast items were held past their discard times.

Noncritical violations: Packaged items were not labeled as required. A yogurt container was setting inside the opening of a jar of pickles. Both walk-in freezers have a condensation leak, repeat violation.

Dec. 18

A Chau Oriental Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 12, Rogers

Critical violations: There was no hand soap at the main handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: There were no thermometers in the facility's refrigerators. The posted permit is expired.

Aroma

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: Mops were stored in a handwashing sink. The ice maker is missing a door. There was no chlorine residual in the dishwasher. Items were not date-marked as needed. An unapproved pesticide was being used in the facility.

Noncritical violations: The tops of refrigerators, ceilings, walls and vents need cleaning. The retail food permit was not posted visibly to the customer.

Big Orange Burgers, Salads & Shakes

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks. There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the prep area.

Noncritical violations: A food employee was not wearing a proper hair restraint. There were no test strips available for sanitizer at the time of inspection.

Bentonville Seventh-day Adventist School

2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: There must be an adequate amount of hand cleanser at handwashing sinks. Eggs were stored above fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Bike Rack Brewing

410 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Brain Freeze Sno & Whips

1111 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

Candle Point

3100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Boiled eggs were not date-marked; some items were not properly date-marked.

Noncritical violations: None

David Glass Technology Cafe

805 Moberly Lane, Bentonville

No violations.

El Jazmin

105 S. 21st St., Rogers

Critical violations: A cold holding unit was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Several non-food-contact surfaces need cleaning. There were no test strips available at the time of inspection.

El Matador

2998 East U.S. 412, Suite 10, Siloam Springs

Complaint inspection.

Critical violations: Items in hot holding were not at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Eurest J Cafe

2608 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Chicken strips were not at 135 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Hidalguense Productos

816 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

No violations.

Waffle House DBA Ozark Waffles

960 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

No violations.

The Pedaler's Pub

410 S.W.. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Guacamole stored on ice was at 61 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A few buckets of food were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Thai Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees were not washing hands as needed. Food was stored in a three-compartment sink next to dirty dishes.

Noncritical violations: Containers of food were stored directly on the floor; some foods in storage were not covered. A dirty phone was stored in a container with utensils. Buckets of grease need to be removed from area near the back door and the area needs cleaning. Floors, walls and ceiling needs cleaning and clutter and unnecessary equipment needs to be removed.

Siloam Cafe

906 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Containers of hashbrown potatoes, sliced potatoes and waffle batter were sitting in front of the handwashing sink. The servers' cooler and the prep table were not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below. Foods were not date-marked as needed, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: None

Quality Inn

1300 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: The sanitizer that was being dispensed wasn't at the correct concentration.

Noncritical violations: The tray used for holding bread tongs needs to be replaced. The test strips need to be replaced. The cabinets under the three-compartment sink need to be repaired or replaced.

Posh Tot Learning Academy

2000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Shelves in the refrigerator need to be rearranged so fruits and vegetables are stored above eggs and other potentially hazardous foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Panaderia Vega

115 N. Dixieland St., Suite 25, Rogers

No violations.

Midici

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: There was no soap at a handwashing sink. A spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The walk-in cooler floor needs cleaning.

Mi Tienda Supermarket

875 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: An employee put on gloves without washing hands first. The handwashing sink was inaccessible, repeat violation. Packages of raw bacon were stored above packages of hot dogs. Blocks of ham were not date-marked as needed, repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips available at the time of inspection, repeat violation. The current retail food permit was not posted.

Links at Rainbow Curve

1802 S.W. E St., No. 34, Bentonville

No violations.

La Pasadita

803 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: The refrigerator in the kitchen was not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: There was no thermometer in the refrigerator in the store. The current retail permit was not posted.

NW News on 02/04/2019