Body found along bank of Arkansas creek; Crime Lab to investigate possible tie to couple swept away in flood

Authorities recovered human remains Monday along the bank of Crook Creek, according to a release from the Boone County sheriff’s department.

Investigators from the sheriff’s department and Harrison’s police and fire departments searched an area off of McDonald Road after being notified possible remains had been discovered there. Officials recovered a body from a pile of brush and debris along the southeast bank of the creek, the release said.

The body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy to identify the body and cause of death.

Authorities wouldn’t say Monday whether they believe the body is John or Amy Villines, a Harrison couple who have been missing since a Nov. 30 flash flood swept their sports utility vehicle off Highland Avenue.

The vehicle was found lodged against a bridge over a drainage ditch about a half-mile from Lake Harrison.

Authorities said previously that they believed the couple escaped from the vehicle but water carried them downstream, through a tunnel under downtown Harrison and into Lake Harrison, which is formed by a weir, or low dam, on Crooked Creek.

The lake was drained and dredged, but their bodies weren’t found.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore would not disclose Monday who found the remains because he said the case is being treated as an open investigation. He would not speculate on whether it was John or Amy Villines.

“It’s possible, but we can’t make that determination until the Crime Lab does their work,” Moore said.