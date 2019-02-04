The World in Brief

In this image made from a video taken on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, travelers stay outside Brisbane International Airport after their evacuation from the airport in Brisbane, Australia. A man who falsely claimed to have a bomb and menaced a woman with a knife forced the evacuation of Brisbane International Airport for more than two hours, police said on Sunday. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

Australian airportemptied by scare

CANBERRA, Australia -- A man who falsely claimed to have a bomb and menaced a woman with a knife forced the evacuation of Brisbane International Airport for more than two hours in an emergency that police described on Sunday as elaborate and terrifying.

Police ended the standoff late Saturday by shooting the 50-year-old man with nonlethal bean bag shotgun rounds and arresting him. There were no injuries reported, and police said the emergency was not related to terrorism.

Australia's third-busiest airport reported that the disruption had caused delays of up to three hours.

The incident began in the terminal's food court when the man pulled a knife on a screaming woman and placed a fake bomb on a table. Hundreds of panicked travelers fled the scene.

The man's first language was Arabic and an Arabic-speaking police officer was at the scene within minutes to negotiate, Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said.

Police opened fire with bean bag rounds after the man claimed to have a bomb, Police Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said. He was arrested soon after.

The man, from Gold Coast city near Brisbane, was examined by paramedics and had "no significant injuries," Fleming said.

But Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Crawford said the man suffered a "health issue" on Sunday and was taken to a hospital where he was charged with offenses including contravening a restraining order and stalking with a weapon.

He has not been publicly named and will appear in a Brisbane court today.

Iraqi novelist slainleaving book event

BAGHDAD -- A local police official says an Iraqi novelist has been killed by live fire in the southern city of Karbala.

The official says Alaa Mashzoub was gunned down Saturday night by unknown assailants after he left a literary event in the city and was headed home on his motorcycle. He spoke on condition of anonymity according to regulations.

It was not immediately clear why Mashzoub was killed. Nawfal al-Hamadani, a member of the city's union of writers, told The Associated Press on Sunday that by the time Mashzoub's colleagues reached the hospital, he was already dead because of the large number of gunshot wounds he suffered.

Mashzoub has 20 published books and wrote extensively about Karbala's history and culture, and about Iraq's once-thriving Jewish minority.

Iraq has seen a number of political assassinations in the past year, particularly of outspoken activists and critics.

Russian bus crashkills seven people

MOSCOW -- A bus crashed south of Moscow on Sunday, killing at least seven people, four of them children, and sending 32 others to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.

The bus carrying 45 people tipped over and crashed on a local road about 120 miles south of Moscow in the morning, the Emergency Situations Ministry said, updating previous reports that it was carrying 48 people.

Dozens of people were trapped inside the bus, and it was not until hours later that the rescue teams managed to pull everyone out. The injured included 23 children.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear and police said they detained the driver for questioning. Footage released by emergency responders showed the bus lying on the side of a snow-covered road.

The Interfax news agency quoted the mayor of the town of Yartsevo as saying the bus was carrying a children's dance club to a competition in the city of Kaluga.

