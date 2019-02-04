Claims dismissed in Texarkana defamation suit

TEXARKANA -- A circuit judge dismissed all claims against one defendant and almost all filings against a second Friday in a defamation lawsuit filed by Texarkana City Director Laney Harris against two 2017 Railfest volunteers.

Harris filed a lawsuit against James Zumwalt and Deanna O'Malley in June 2018 claiming defamation, slander, libel, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, outrage and invasion of privacy. All of those claims were dismissed by Circuit Judge Tom Cooper at the end of a hearing Friday morning at the Miller County courthouse.

"I think it would be beneficial to provide a 35,000-foot view of what happened in this case," Texarkana lawyer Steve Harrelson said. "It's obvious he [Harris] didn't want Railfest to happen, A, and B, he didn't want the city to spend money on the event itself.

"He wanted to show the city they were wrong so he thought it would be a good idea to surreptitiously take pictures and show nobody was there. He was called out on that. He was removed from A&P [the Advertising and Promotion Commission] and then censured by the city board."

Harrelson said Harris was embarrassed when his fellow board members and former Mayor Ruth Penney-Bell used his conduct at Railfest as one of three reasons cited as cause to remove him from his position on the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission and issue him a formal letter of censure.

O'Malley organized Railfest 2017 and Zumwalt volunteered as well. Zumwalt confronted Harris at the event about his secretive picture taking.

Harrelson and Harris took turns Friday arguing the issues raised in Harris' third amended complaint. In discussing the claims of slander, defamation and libel, Harrelson argued that the volunteers' conduct doesn't rise to the level of an actionable tort.

Harrelson described a comment attributed to O'Malley in the Gazette about Harris hiding in bushes as a "perceived slight" and a true statement.

"How is that defamatory?" Harrelson asked. "He was taking pictures from the bushes. He didn't want to be seen."

Harrelson pointed out that Harris has not shown how he was damaged by the alleged defamation.

"The loss has to be actual and pecuniary," Harrelson said, meaning that Harris would have to show he suffered financial loss as a result of the alleged conduct.

Harris' status as a public figure adds an additional hurdle to his claims. Harrelson said Harris, as a public figure holding an elected office, must show that O'Malley and Zumwalt acted with malice and intended to cause him harm. Harris said he voted to approve the city funds that were granted for Railfest and believes the volunteers, who are white, were racially motivated.

"As a public figure, I'm supposed to have good standing, moral before the public. I think it's racist that I was hiding in [the] bushes and in trees. That is a racist remark based on that I'm African American and black."

Harrelson argued that both O'Malley and Zumwalt deny ever making any statement that Harris was climbing in trees and said there is some dispute that a comment about hiding in bushes attributed to O'Malley in a Gazette article was completely accurate.

Harris continued to talk about his public reputation when Cooper asked whether he agrees with Harrelson that he is required by law to show his loss resulting from the alleged defamation hurt him financially.

"Maybe I don't know what the meaning of pecuniary is," Harris said. "Driving with gas. Back and forth to the courthouse to file these papers."

Harris appeared to argue that his monetary loss involves costs associated with his lawsuit.

Cooper next addressed Harris' claim that the defendants' alleged conduct meets the legal definition of outrage, a tort on the books in Arkansas that includes behavior that shocks the conscience and which no reasonable person could be expected to endure.

"Outrage should not, and does not, open the door to every insult or slight he has to endure in life," Harrelson argued. "If every person started filing suit for a simple slight, we don't have enough judges."

Last, Cooper addressed Harris' claims that the defendants invaded his privacy and cast him in a false light.

"This hardly invades his privacy. He showed up to a public event. He was taking pictures from the bushes. That doesn't entitle him to privacy and saying he was there taking pictures doesn't cast him in a false light," Harrelson argued. "Mr. Zumwalt approached Mr. Harris at Railfest. He approached him and said, 'What's going on here, what are you doing?' He [Zumwalt] apologized to him and stuck his hand out and Mr. Harris wouldn't shake it. Ms. O'Malley just mentioned it at a board meeting and was quoted in the newspaper and she finds herself sued."

Harris argued that Zumwalt intimidated him and he hasn't felt comfortable attending a Railfest or local Mardi Gras event since the Railfest confrontation in 2017. O'Malley continues to volunteer her time to organize and execute the community festivals.

Cooper dismissed all of Harris' claims against O'Malley, ending her involvement in the case. All claims against Zumwalt were dismissed though one matter involving him remains.

The only issue remaining to settle in the case is Harris' desire for an injunction against Zumwalt. Cooper set the injunction request for a hearing in March.

After the hearing, Harris said he wants an injunction prohibiting Zumwalt from contacting him in public or making derogatory statements about him.

Cooper denied Harris' requests to remove Cooper from the case and sanction Harrelson. Cooper serves as a circuit judge in a different judicial district and was appointed to the case by the Arkansas Supreme Court because all of Miller County's judges recused themselves. Harris filed a motion seeking Cooper's recusal because he did not like the way Cooper handled an earlier case Harris filed.

Harris states in his recusal motion that at a hearing April 1, 2016, Cooper "for some reason" allowed the defendants to argue first. The motions being addressed in court at the hearing included two motions filed by the defense; a motion to dismiss and a motion for summary judgment.

It is typical courtroom procedure for the moving party, in this case the defense, to argue first. Cooper explained that to Harris at Friday's hearing and denied his motion to recuse.

Harris filed a motion early in the case to sanction Harrelson over his use of the United States Postal Service. Harris said Friday that Harrelson was somehow duplicitous when he sent him court filings via certified mail while checking a box on service papers stating they were sent regular mail. "I guess I'm a little confused," Cooper said. "I don't see how you were prejudiced or disadvantaged by the way you were served."

Harrelson pointed out that he had to spend billable hours responding to Harris' motion for sanctions, amended motion for sanctions and a supplement to his amended motion. "I've been practicing law for over 25 years and this is the first time anyone has filed for sanctions against me," Harrelson said.

Cooper denied the sanctions motion as well.

