The Nation in Brief

Authorities work Sunday at the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, Ohio, the scene of a 12-hour standoff.

Deputy killed in 12-hour Ohio standoff

CINCINNATI -- A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio that left another deputy wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County sheriff's office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, after a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was inside his residence.

Authorities say the caller then said that he was armed and later that he was suicidal.

But it was unclear from authorities' statements whether the caller was referring to himself or to the person he said was inside his home. It was also unclear whether the suspect himself made the call. Authorities found only one person in the home.

Authorities say Wade Edward Winn, 23, was taken into custody. Clermont County Municipal Court records show Winn has been charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

The Clermont County sheriff's office said Detective Bill Brewer died from his wounds. The other deputy, Lt. Nick DeRose, was treated for a gunshot wound in the ankle and released from a hospital.

U.S. will add troops to Mexico border

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon said Sunday that it will send 3,750 more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to put up another 150 miles of concertina wire and provide other support for Customs and Border Protection.

The additions will raise the number of active-duty troops on the border to 4,350.

The announcement is in line with what Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan had said on Tuesday when he provided estimates for the next phase of the military mission. Critics have derided it as a political ploy by the White House as President Donald Trump seeks billions to build a border wall.

Shanahan said on Tuesday that several thousand more troops would be sent mainly to install additional wire barriers and provide a new system of mobile surveillance and monitoring of the border area. Sunday's announcement said the mobile surveillance mission would last through Sept. 30.

The first active-duty troops were sent to the border on about Oct. 30 for a mission that was to end Dec. 15. It has since been extended twice.

Agency: Power restored at NYC lockup

NEW YORK -- Power was restored Sunday night at a federal detention center in New York City where inmates had been living largely without heat or electricity for the past week, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Protesters have gathered outside the facility in recent days after news reports that those housed there had largely been without heat or power for a week and also haven't been able to communicate with lawyers or loved ones.

In its statement the agency said it was "working to restore the facility to normal operations."

Earlier Sunday, some demonstrators attempted to enter the facility, and guards drove them back with pushes and shoves. Witnesses said they also used pepper spray.

An inmate was able to call through the window of his cell, which faces out to the street, to his mother below. The woman, Yvonne Murchison, tried to get into the facility, followed by activists and media.

Witnesses said officers used significant force to push the people out, with some people being pushed to the ground. Those affected by a spray were seen washing out their eyes with water or milk

The Bureau of Prisons has acknowledged that the jail "experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switch gear room." The bureau had said a new electrical panel is being installed and work is expected to be completed by today. It wasn't clear if that work was completed Sunday night with the restoration of power. The agency insisted that inmates had hot water for showers and sinks, and were getting medications as needed.

2 Chicagoans die in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and five others wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning outside a bar on Chicago's far South Side, authorities said.

The attack happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after a crowd of people poured out of Reynold's Lounge after a fight inside, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police.

At least one attacker fired from a silver Ford, and it's unknown if any victims had been involved in the fight or were intended targets, police said. The vehicle got away, and there are no suspects.

Four men and three women were shot. Two of the men -- a 39-year-old shot in the back and chest and a 36-year-old hit in the neck and chest -- died later at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another man, age 36, was in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound in his back.

Police say three of the other four wounded victims were hospitalized in good condition. One woman was only grazed and declined treatment.

Photo by AP/JOHN ANTCZAK

Water surges down the Los Angeles River on Sunday near the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles. The river, which normally flows at a trickle, filled bank to bank with fast-moving water as a series of powerful storms swept through California.

Photo by AP/KATHY WILLENS

A woman receives help Sunday after being hit with pepper spray as she and other protesters stormed the main entrance to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Power was restored Sunday night at the federal facility, where inmates lived largely without heat or electricity for a week.

