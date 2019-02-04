Fayetteville seeking applicants for boards, committees and commissions

File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/STACY RYBURN Fayetteville City Hall is seen Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at 113 W. Mountain St.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city needs applicants to fill open spots on various boards, committees and commissions.

The Planning Commission, Advertising and Promotion Commission; Fayetteville Public Library board; and others have vacancies or members with terms expiring soon.

To apply Email: cityclerk@fayetteville-ar.gov Mail: Office of the City Clerk, 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701 Phone: 575-8323 A&P Commission online application: bit.ly/fayapapp2019 All other online applications: bit.ly/fayapps2019Q1

Volunteers can submit their applications to the City Clerk's Office online, in person or by mail. Each applicant must live in the city and be a registered voter.

The deadline to apply for the Advertising and Promotion Commission is 5 p.m. Feb. 15. The deadline for all other applications is 5 p.m. Feb. 22.

• Advertising and Promotion Commission

One tourism industry term ending March 31, 2023.

• Airport Board

One aeronautical unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2020.

• Animal Services Advisory Board

One licensed veterinarian/veterinary professional term ending June 30, 2022.

• Board of Adjustments

Two terms ending March 31, 2022.

• Civil Service Commission*

One term ending March 31, 2025.

*Each commissioner must be a resident of the city for at least three years immediately preceding his appointment.

• Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals

One term ending March 31, 2024.

• Fayetteville Public Library Board of Trustees

One term ending April 1, 2024.

• Historic District Commission

One unexpired term ending June 30, 2021.

• Planning Commission

Three terms ending March 31, 2022.

One unexpired term ending March 31, 2020.

• Public Facilities Board

One unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2020.

NW News on 02/04/2019