Fayetteville seeking applicants for boards, committees and commissions

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city needs applicants to fill open spots on various boards, committees and commissions.
The Planning Commission, Advertising and Promotion Commission; Fayetteville Public Library board; and others have vacancies or members with terms expiring soon.
To apply
Email: cityclerk@fayetteville-ar.gov
Mail: Office of the City Clerk, 113 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701
Phone: 575-8323
A&P Commission online application: bit.ly/fayapapp2019
All other online applications: bit.ly/fayapps2019Q1
Volunteers can submit their applications to the City Clerk's Office online, in person or by mail. Each applicant must live in the city and be a registered voter.
The deadline to apply for the Advertising and Promotion Commission is 5 p.m. Feb. 15. The deadline for all other applications is 5 p.m. Feb. 22.
• Advertising and Promotion Commission
One tourism industry term ending March 31, 2023.
• Airport Board
One aeronautical unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2020.
• Animal Services Advisory Board
One licensed veterinarian/veterinary professional term ending June 30, 2022.
• Board of Adjustments
Two terms ending March 31, 2022.
• Civil Service Commission*
One term ending March 31, 2025.
*Each commissioner must be a resident of the city for at least three years immediately preceding his appointment.
• Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals
One term ending March 31, 2024.
• Fayetteville Public Library Board of Trustees
One term ending April 1, 2024.
• Historic District Commission
One unexpired term ending June 30, 2021.
• Planning Commission
Three terms ending March 31, 2022.
One unexpired term ending March 31, 2020.
• Public Facilities Board
One unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2020.
Print Headline: Vacancies open for city boards
