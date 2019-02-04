Final OK given to Arkansas bill cutting concealed gun fees

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation that would cut in half the license fees for carrying a concealed handgun.

The House on Monday approved by a 70-18 vote a proposal to cut the initial filing fee for a concealed handgun license from $100 to $50. The measure would also cut the license renewal fee from $50 to $25.

The measure now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has said he supports the cut in fees.

Arkansas State Police has said the financial impact of the proposed fee cut would be $1.2 million. Arkansas has more than 224,000 concealed carry license holders.