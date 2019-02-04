Greenwood DE makes pledge to Hogs

Greenwood defensive end Morgan Hanna has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on, becoming the fifth prospect to do so.

Hanna (6-4, 220) chose the Razorbacks over preferred walk-on offers from Alabama, TCU, UCA and scholarship offers from Arkansas Tech, Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, Missouri Southern and McPherson College.

"I chose the Hogs because I have feel like they will give me the tools I need to grow into not only the football player, but the man I need to be," Hanna said. "The coaches believe in hard work and that is all I know. Extremely excited for the opportunity to be a Razorback."

He visited Arkansas, TCU and Alabama before making his decision.

"Morgan has a great motor," Greenwood coach Rick Jones said. "He is long. Lots of potential to grow. Got better every year. Great practice habits."

Hanna helped the Bulldogs win their second straight Class 6A state title with a 45-14 victory over Benton. He finished 2018 with 90 tackles, 19 for loss, 8 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Searcy offensive lineman Drew Vest enrolled in January as a preferred walk-on. Other preferred walk-ons commitments include Jonesboro linebacker Logan Orr, Pulaski Academy receiver John David White and Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallesen.