Arkansas high court's Goodson, lawyer husband divorcing

Texarkana lawyer John Goodson filed for divorce Thursday from his wife, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson, according to Miller County court records.

John and Courtney Goodson married on Nov. 26, 2011, a year after she was first elected to the high court, according to court records.

In court documents, John Goodson cites "general indignities of the nature and extent that render the marriage intolerable." The two stopped living together on Jan. 17, according to the filing.

Courtney Goodson was re-elected in November to a second eight-year term on the high court. John Goodson serves on the University of Arkansas board of trustees.

Courtney Goodson was first elected to the high court as Courtney Henry in 2010. Soon after winning that election, she and her first husband divorced.

About a year later, she married Goodson, who had been a top donor to her campaign.

About $99,000 in gifts that John Goodson gave her while they were dating, and a $50,000 yacht trip to Italy that was paid for by a lawyer and friend, became issues and fodder for attack ads during Courtney Goodson's most recent campaign.

The couple have no children together, and John Goodson is requesting an amicable divorce in which the parties split their marital estate, according to court documents.

Metro on 02/03/2019