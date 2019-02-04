• Shad Moss, a rapper known as Bow Wow, and Leslie Holden were both arrested after, Atlanta police said, each accused the other of assault after a fight in the city's Midtown section that left both with minor injuries.

• Eric Mackey, Alabama's state superintendent of schools, said a new state program that will train school administrators and coaches to administer the drug naloxone to reverse the effects of opioids could save the lives of overdose victims.

• Shannon Sacco and her teen daughter are suing an amusement park near Allentown, Pa., saying the costumed ghouls at its Halloween attraction were too terrifying, with one employee accused of causing the teen to fall and suffer unspecified injuries, The Morning Call newspaper reported.

• Aaron Gorzeman, 37, of Oxnard, Calif., a maintenance worker at a Santa Barbara, Calif.-area hotel, faces charges after co-workers found suspicious chemicals in the hotel's boiler room, leading authorities to find a clandestine drug lab there.

• Sam Abraham, a member of the board of supervisors in LeFlore County, Miss., said Willie Perkins should be able "to find something a little cheaper" after the newly elected chancery judge requested more than $8,000 for new office furniture, including an executive desk for $2,880 and three chairs for more than $2,400.

• Benny Fulkerson, an Oklahoma City Fire Department battalion chief, said a woman escaped a house fire but her husband died after staying behind to try to extinguish the blaze, adding, "What we want people to do is just get out and just preserve your life."

• Harry Brignac, former police chief of the village of French Settlement, La., who served seven terms since 1988, pleaded no contest to malfeasance in office over charges he used public funds to buy gas for his personal vehicle, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported.

• Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, a Grammy-nominated rapper better known as 21 Savage, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta after, federal authorities say, the United Kingdom citizen overstayed his visa after it expired in July 2006.

• Sam Warren and his wife, Juliet, of Largo, Fla., former foster parents of Jordan Belliveau, a 2-year-old boy who died after being returned to his birth mother, are caring for his newborn sister after the mother gave birth while in custody on a murder charge, and will attempt to adopt the girl, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

A Section on 02/04/2019