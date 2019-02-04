Suspect arrested in northeast Arkansas robbery, shooting

A northeast Arkansas man was arrested Monday morning on charges tied to a shooting last month in Jonesboro.

Trevon Stevenson, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested without incident in Helena-West Helena, said Sally Smith, Jonesboro Police Department spokeswoman. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

More arrests were said to be pending.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 25. Around 1:45 a.m., officers heard shots coming from north of Johnson Avenue close to Arkansas State University. Another officer was flagged down by Jeremy Darr, 44, of Jonesboro. He told them he had been shot near the intersection of Caraway Road and Johnson Avenue, authorities said.

Darr told police he was was being chased and shot at after a robbery attempt at a home in the 1200 block of Magnolia Road. He was struck in the lower back.

Police said a victim from the home on Magnolia Road told them that three assailants entered the home, where several people where inside. Darr climbed out of a window and found the group had left their car blocking others in the driveway, so he drove off in their vehicle, authorities said. Police said the assailants then stole another vehicle from the residence in order to chase Darr. Officers said it was during the chase that the shots were fired and Darr was struck.

Stevenson was taken to the Craighead County jail.