• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday launched a weekly webcast to "get rid of the fake from the news" ahead of national elections in April. In a video shared on social media Saturday, Netanyahu said the webcast will "only cover the reality, and I will continue to ensure that it will be positive." The inaugural webcast on Sunday, which aired on the official Facebook pages for Netanyahu and his Likud party, featured the prime minister fielding questions from Eliraz Sade, a reality television personality. It drew about 6,000 viewers. The prime minister appears to be modeling the idea on President Donald Trump's "Real News Update," a weekly webcast on Facebook hosted by the president's daughter-in-law to counterbalance what the administration deems an oppositional media. Netanyahu has long had a rocky relationship with the media and accuses it, along with police and prosecutors, of being part of a witch hunt to force him from office. In Sunday's quarter-hour broadcast, Netanyahu touted his accomplishments as prime minister over the past 10 years. He claimed credit for stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, called Israel an energy superpower, argued that the past decade was "the most successful" for national security in Israel's history and said Likud was "the only democratic party" in the country. Notably absent from the interview was any mention of the prime minister's legal problems. Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu in three corruption cases, and the Israeli attorney general's decision on whether to charge him is expected before the April 9 elections.

• A fiction film about a prison warden on death-row duty and a documentary about the generations affected by China's one-child policy have won the top jury awards at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Clemency, directed by Chinonye Chukwu and starring Alfre Woodard, won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Drama on Saturday night in Park City, Utah, while Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang's One Child Nation took the documentary award. Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir won the world cinema jury prize. Audience prizes went to the inspirational comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon and the congressional-campaign documentary Knock Down the House, which tracks the rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others. Netflix bought Knock Down the House out of the festival. The 2019 Sundance Film Festival ended Sunday.

Photo by Pool Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Photo by Invision

Wendell Pierce, left, and Alfre Woodard, cast members in "Clemency," pose together at the premiere of the film during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

A Section on 02/04/2019