No-deal departure looming over U.K.

The U.K. government is warning that EU-exit negotiations are likely to go down to the wire, with the threat of a chaotic no-deal split casting a shadow over businesses right up to next month's deadline.

"I'm afraid it's inevitable that in these types of negotiations things do get decided close to the last minute -- that's when the maximum political pressure is," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss told BBC Radio 5 Live.

For businesses the stakes are getting higher every day. Nissan Motor Co., which once viewed Britain as its gateway to Europe, is now citing growing uncertainty over the EU exit in its decision to scrap plans to build a new model in the country.

Truss insisted that the "threat of no deal" must be maintained to get the European Union "on board" and also because it's already helping to bring Parliament closer to a consensus.

Her comments suggest the final eight weeks until March 29 -- the U.K.'s scheduled exit day -- will be fraught with tension. The continuing doubt over the exit is causing difficulties for companies, and Nissan on Sunday confirmed it's ditching plans to make the latest X-Trail sport utility vehicle at the U.K.'s biggest car factory in northeastern England.

"We appreciate this will be disappointing for our U.K. team and partners," Nissan Europe Chairman Gianluca de Ficchy said. "While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future."

The government expressed disappointment, but said no existing jobs will be lost. "Nissan's announcement is a blow to the sector and the region, as this was to be a further significant expansion of the site and the workforce," Business Secretary Greg Clark said.

Nissan's move is another setback for the British car industry, which reported a 46 percent drop in investment last year as carmakers delayed decisions on upgrading machinery and factories amid mounting concern about the impact of a hard exit. Nissan two years ago agreed to make the SUV in Sunderland, England, after winning government pledges for access to the EU. Sunderland voted 61.3 percent to 38.7 percent to leave the EU.

"It is a massive psychological blow as well as an economic blow," Liberal-Democrat Party leader Vince Cable said on Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News before Nissan confirmed the decision. "I think Brexit is clearly a major factor. It may be one of several but it is certainly a major factor and it's not just for Nissan, the same calculations are being made throughout the current industry."

Cable said Prime Minister Theresa May must stop "playing chicken" with Parliament and the EU by threatening a no-deal exit.

"This is a big turning point, and I think it does signal that the big companies that we relied on to generate employment, and high quality employment in manufacturing industries, are now very seriously reconsidering their future here," Cable said. "It's actually self-harming and they should just stop."

Nissan's statement didn't give a reason for the decision, but Sky News reported earlier that the management cited emissions regulations and reduced sales forecasts.

The company said it plans to consolidate production of the next generation X-Trail at its plant in Kyushu, Japan, where the model is currently produced. Nissan's plant in Sunderland, which employs 7,000 workers, will continue to make Nissan's Juke and Qashqai models.

Carmakers have been some of the most outspoken critics of the continuing uncertainty over the EU exit, because they rely on "just in time" manufacturing techniques that continuously supply plants in Britain with parts produced on the continent. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said last week that the industry was on "red alert" after investment and production plunged.

The group's chief executive, Mike Hawes, described the threat of a no-deal exit as "catastrophic." The drop in investment only foreshadows what could happen, he said.

"Ultimately, it comes down to what we need, as soon as possible, is that clarity," Hawes said. The industry "is going in the wrong direction, even though we have so many competitive advantages as a sector globally. ... But we still operate in that global environment and while there is uncertainty, investments pause."

Jaguar Land Rover has announced global cuts of some 4,500 jobs, with the lion's share coming in the U.K. JLR, Honda and BMW have all announced plans to idle their factories in the days after Britain is set to leave the EU in hopes of avoiding potential chaos at the borders.

But Nissan's announcement is potentially more damaging for the government because of the prominence it gave to securing the carmaker's investment in October 2016, four months after British voters decided to leave the EU.

The government said at the time that Nissan's commitment showed major manufacturers retained faith in the U.K. economy after the exit. More than two years of political chaos over implanting that decision has put that faith to the test.

Nissan said the decision to build the SUVs in Japan would reduce investment costs in the early stages of the project. It said "the current workforce" in England would not be affected, leaving in doubt the additional jobs government and union officials had been counting on.

As time runs out to secure an exit deal, May is expected to return to Brussels within days in an attempt to rewrite the most difficult chapter in the agreement she drafted with the EU last year.

May's goal is to maintain the backing of pro-exit politicians in her Tory party, and members of the small Democratic Unionist Party, so she can get a deal through Parliament in a vote she's aiming to hold later this month. In order to achieve that, she needs the EU to agree to make legally binding changes to the insurance policy for avoiding a hard border with Ireland.

Critics of the backstop fear the U.K. will be tied into the EU's trade rules permanently, while Northern Ireland could end up splitting away from the mainland British economy. These concerns drove a huge rebellion against May's exit deal in a vote in Parliament last month.

Another vote in the House of Commons last week endorsed the divorce package -- but with the caveat that the backstop must be replaced with alternative arrangements.

So far, European leaders and officials have publicly insisted they will not reopen the negotiations.

Trade Secretary Liam Fox told Sky News on Sunday that European leaders are being "irresponsible" to rule out even discussing the possibility of making changes to the Irish border backstop.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid responded to a recent string of negative corporate pronouncements by insisting that he believes EU officials will ultimately work with Britain to avoid a no-deal exit.

"No one wants to see no deal," Javid told the BBC. "I think the most likely outcome is still a deal."

