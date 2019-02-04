Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma board to consider new poultry house location rules

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:15 p.m. 1comment

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Agriculture is set to address bills that would set rules for the location of poultry operations.

Most important among the new proposals is one that requires poultry houses with more than 30,000 birds to be at least a quarter-mile from any home. Operations with 30,000 or fewer birds would have a 1,000-foot setback.

Tulsa World reports that the board will consider the proposed regulations Tuesday during the first legislative session of the year.

New poultry houses in northeast Oklahoma have been approved in recent weeks despite the state Board of Agriculture's temporary ban on dispensing new permits last October. The moratorium was chiefly implemented due to Northeast Oklahoma residents voicing concerns about the expansion of poultry house construction in their communities and Northwest Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • OzarkJim
    February 4, 2019 at 4:37 p.m.

    The set back should be at least one mile for chickens and ten miles for hogs. In reality no one even likes living down wind from a hog or chicken farm. The state should pass a law that only allows new chicken houses and hog farms to be built with in a mile of existing chicken and hog farms. This way the waist and smell is concentrated in limit locations. If this law went into effect it would drive up land value adjacent to existing chicken and hog farms.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT