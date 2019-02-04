Little Rock police investigate shooting

Police were on the scene of a shooting call at 13500 Cantrell Road in Little Rock just before noon on Monday. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 13500 block of Cantrell Road, police said.
Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said Monday morning that there was a shooting at that address. The spokesman could not initially confirm what led to the incident or say if anyone was hurt.
The shooting call came in at 10:54 a.m., according to a dispatch log.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
