Little Rock police investigate shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:18 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police were on the scene of a shooting call at 13500 Cantrell Road in Little Rock just before noon on Monday. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 13500 block of Cantrell Road, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said Monday morning that there was a shooting at that address. The spokesman could not initially confirm what led to the incident or say if anyone was hurt.

The shooting call came in at 10:54 a.m., according to a dispatch log.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

