Pressure on governor intensifies

Ralph Northam's page in the 1984 yearbook of Eastern Virginia Medical School in which two people are wearing blackface and a KKK costume. MUST CREDIT: Obtained by The Washington Post

Gov. Ralph Northam attended his home church on the Eastern Shore Sunday morning as some of his strongest allies in Virginia's Democratic Party took their calls for him to resign to the national airwaves.

As demands intensified for him to step down over the discovery of a racist photo on Northam's 1984 medical school yearbook page, he retreated to his family home near the village of Onancock with his wife, Pam, to reflect on the situation, according to one person who has been in contact with the governor.

Northam called an unscheduled senior staff meeting Sunday night just before the start of the Super Bowl. People familiar with the meeting said the governor had not reached a final decision about his fate as the discussion began. It was unclear who attended the meeting, but it involved senior staff members of color. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who would become governor if Northam resigned, was not there, the people said.

On Sunday morning, Northam attended his longtime church, First Baptist Church in Capeville, Va., whose pastor -- Kelvin Jones -- is black and had been in Richmond the day before to pray with Northam.

Northam initially apologized Friday for the image that appeared on his medical school yearbook page of one person dressed in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe, but reversed himself Saturday and insisted he was not in the photo.

At a nationally televised news conference Saturday, Northam said he was not in the photo but admitted another incident in which he wore blackface to imitate Michael Jackson.

As Northam worshipped in church on Sunday, top Virginia Democrats repeated their assertion that he had broken the public trust and needed to step aside.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who helped Northam win the state's top office and under whom Northam served as lieutenant governor, said he was "heartbroken" over the discovery of the photo. But he said Northam's insistence that he was not in the photo was irrelevant.

"It doesn't matter whether he was in the photo, or not in the photo at this point," he said on CNN's State of the Union. "We have to close that chapter."

McAuliffe also defended Northam, saying he will be remembered for doing some great things, including helping McAuliffe restore the voting rights of Virginians who completed their sentences for felonies.

But McAuliffe said part of Northam's legacy should be choosing "the right moral course for Virginia" and resigning.

McAuliffe rejected any suggestion that blackface was acceptable in a different time and place.

"I knew at a young age, blackface, 1985, you just didn't do it, it was offensive," he said.

On NBC's Meet the Press, Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., speaking as a member of Congressional Black Caucus leadership, said there's nothing Northam can do to persuade him to give him more time in office.

"He's lost the authority to lead," said McEachin, who served in the Virginia state Senate with Northam. "He's lost the authority to govern. He has to resign. It's in the best interest of the commonwealth. It's in the best interest of the party."

In his news conference Saturday, Northam seemed to suggest that appearing in blackface was an accepted part of the culture in 1984 where he grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

McEachin said there was a time when slavery, Jim Crow and the refusal to integrate public schools known as Massive Resistance were commonplace but that doesn't excuse the atrocities.

"If blackface was commonplace in 1984, that doesn't make it right and Ralph Northam should have known better," McEachin said.

Former Virginia Congressman Jim Moran, a Democrat, encouraged Northam to ride it out.

"I hate to be on the other side of virtually all of my friends on this," he said on This Week.

"But I do disagree with their judgment because I think it is a rush to judgment before we know all of the facts and before we've considered all of the consequences," Moran said.

Also Sunday, Florida's former top elections official apologized for dressing in blackface as a Hurricane Katrina victim, more than a week after he resigned when photos of his Halloween costume were made public.

Michael Ertel, who was Florida's secretary of state for less than three weeks, said in a personal Facebook post that what he did in 2005 was stupid and he is a better man than he was 14 years ago.

"For those who have not received a personal apology yet -- I'm sorry," he wrote.

Ertel also said that someone made the photos public out of revenge. He didn't elaborate. The Tallahassee Democrat first published the pictures.

"Because while public revenge may be sweet for them, my private redemption, new family, and blessed life have been sweeter," Ertel wrote. "Regardless of the circumstances which ended my public role, I'm a better private citizen for having served my fellow countrymen, first in the military, then in elected office and most recently as Secretary of State."

Information for this article was contributed by Jenna Portnoy, Gregory S. Schneider and Laura Vozzella of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/04/2019