Saenger Theatre fans hoping to stage PB landmark's encore

PINE BLUFF -- Saenger Theatre was once "The Showplace of the South," where Hollywood icons and Broadway stars stopped to perform as they made their way across the country.

That was a long time ago.

The theater at the corner of West Second Avenue and Pine Street is but a shell of what it was in the 1920s, when stars such as Judy Garland and Will Rogers performed in front of packed houses.

Years of disrepair and vandalism have robbed it of much of its grandeur, but some believe the once-proud theater can play a role in the city's efforts to rejuvenate its downtown district if the money can be found.

The theater, which opened Nov. 17, 1924, hasn't played host to an audience since 2008. Graffiti and broken glass are strewn throughout the building that once seated 1,700, and it's hard to imagine it was once the "crown jewel" of Pine Bluff, but Kathleen Majewska sees the ghosts of the grand theater when she walks through its doors.

"I want you to use your imagination," the artistic director for Old Town Theatre Centre Inc. said on a recent Monday morning from inside theater. "Don't see what is, but what was."

Majewska and others have fought for years to save the old theater, and efforts are underway again to bring it back to life.

A grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program was used in 2013 to help with roof repairs. The city allocated funds as well, along with Old Town Theatre Centre Inc., the nonprofit that owned the theater before the city assumed ownership of the building in 2012.

Recently, the City Council applied for a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assist with part of the latest restoration efforts. If approved, money from the grant would be used to clean up the theater, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.

The Saenger is also part of Go Forward Pine Bluff's plans to create a new Theater Row streetscape, which is part of the organization's overall plan to rejuvenate the city's downtown area, according to Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley.

"We are not going to tear it down," said Lorie Walker, an economic development specialist for the city.

360-degree photos of theater Click and drag the images below to explore the theater. VIEW I | VIEW II | VIEW III



GHOSTS OF THE PAST

The Saenger has been a labor of love for Majewska, who for years has shared the theater's history and significance in hopes that it would help raise the estimated $40 million needed for a complete restoration.

Saenger Amusement Company built more than 300 theaters in the 1920s, according to Saenger Amusements. Many were across the South, but others were established in places such as Jamaica and Cuba.

Majewska said the grand opening in Pine Bluff was so anticipated that local newspapers wrote articles about what to wear to the event, and movie star Gloria Swanson and pioneer producer and director D.W. Griffith were on hand the day the grand French doors opened for the first time.

Those doors have been moved to the second floor and the original foyer was turned into a movie theater lobby in the 1950s, but if you look closely you can still see signs of what made the theater so special.

"This right here is Italian marble from the original design," Majewska said, pointing to the lobby's floor that was covered in dust and debris.

Majewska described the theater's beauty so vividly that it almost masked the graffiti and broken glass that covers much of the inside of the building.

"The main floor would be ablaze with lights from chandeliers as beams reflected off the vibrant colored ceiling and walls," she said. "Right there, that was box seating and you had an incredible organ that was behind that grillwork. So, like Radio City [Music Hall], before a show would start you would have the organ do incredible playing of wonderful pieces. The whole thing radiated in incredible sound."

The stairs leading up to the third floor have endured serious damage over the years, but that didn't stop Majewska, who said the view from the top floor was worth walking over a few pieces of glass.

"I want you to see the glory," she said as she walked through the doorway of the balcony, revealing the vast expanse of the horseshoe-shaped theater that opens up on to the stage below.

"A 10-feet chandelier would have been hanging from here," Majewska said, pointing her flashlight to the large ceiling. "Chandeliers were everywhere, and the colors were a multitude of pinks, reds and greens, and more."

Parts of the walls have collapsed because of water damage, but even now visitors can make out the theater's original Egyptian temple theme. Leaves, chariots and other Egyptian motifs dot various parts of the architecture, and some of the original seats bearing the signature "S" remain. Original carpet remains near the sealed-off box seats, and the original colors shine on some of the posts along with signature Saenger urns.

The aura of the grand old theater can be seen more clearly from the stage, where performers could take in the entire building. The skeleton shape of the original foot lights are still present, and even the outline of the trap door that Houdini used during his performances can be seen in the wood floor.

"Stand here and look at the height of the ceiling, the grandeur," Majewska said. "You would have had your orchestra here in the pit. You had your footlights and your presence lights.

"You would have been ablaze with glory."

STILL FIGHTING

Majewska grew up in Pine Bluff, but she spent 18 years in New York pursuing a life in theater. When she came back home and discovered what happened to the theater, it broke her heart.

"I danced here when I was a little girl with the Dorothy Harrison dance recital," she recalled, standing on the Broadway-sized stage.

Performances stopped in 1975, and the theater changed hands multiple times. In the 1990s a group called the Friends of the Saenger took possession from the Heckatoo Heritage Foundation, another nonprofit that had tried to restore the theater. Friends of the Saenger changed its name to Old Town Theatre Centre Inc. and went to work on the old palace.

A new roof was installed, lights were hung up and seats were placed downstairs. Gold curtains donated by the Miss America Pageant were hung in front of the newly installed movie screen.

For a few years the theater again held entertainment inside its doors, but the grants ran out and the fundraisers weren't raising enough money. Operations ceased in 2008, and Pine Bluff's crown jewel fell silent again.

Majewska said Old Town Theatre, like organizations before them, fell victim to the mounting obstacles of restoration.

"There have been pockets through time where people try and restore this theater, then it gets to be like that people feel it's impossible," she said.

Apathy toward the Saenger seems to be deeply embedded within parts of the community, she said.

"I have had people say that all of downtown needs to be bulldozed over and bring in a Walmart down there or something," Majewska said. "Can you imagine?"

Walls have been damaged, pipes have been removed, chairs have been ripped from the floor and graffiti mars the area. Vandals have started to dig holes in the stage, and thieves have picked the place raw.

The grand organ that played for so many has disappeared. Steps that led to the stage were taken from the alleyway during a film festival in the 2000s, and the original chairs keep getting swiped.

"I can't keep the vandals out," Majewska said. "I am here all the time and it's almost ... It's very difficult."

The cost of restoration was estimated at a little more than $5 million when Old Town Theatre Centre Inc. took over the building and that total continued to grow. Eventually, in 2009, the group decided to look for a buyer.

"I tried to give the theater away," Majewska said. "Tried to give it to historical people in Little Rock. I called business people up who had millions and asked, 'If we named the theater after you, would you restore it?' I tried everything."

Mayor Carl Redus created a Saenger task force in an effort to prevent the building from being torn down, and in 2012 the group sold the building to the city for $1. The city has owned it ever since

Majewska maintains there is a place for the Saenger in Pine Bluff's future. Some of the Saenger theaters that remain have been restored and have recaptured their glory, including Pine Bluff's sister theater in Texarkana, Texas.

She believes the theater can play a vital role in the city's efforts to restore its downtown area, as well.

"It can be the start of a complete downtown rejuvenation."

State Desk on 02/04/2019