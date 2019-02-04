Sophomore OL plans to see more of Arkansas after Saturday's trip

Sophomore offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington was so impressed with his visit to Arkansas on Saturday that he plans to make several more to Fayetteville in the future.

“I’m planning on coming to some home games and some camps as well,” Pennington said.

Pennington, 6-5, 280 pounds of Memphis (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian, has early offers from Arkansas, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Arkansas’ campus was big, but not overwhelming, he said.

“I loved how the campus was so split up yet so combined,” Pennington said.

The Razorbacks’ hydrotherapy room startled Pennington.

“Where I’m from, you don’t see a lot like that,” he said. “Just the regular ice tubs.”

Saturday's Prospect Day was the second of the year with the third coming this Sunday. Recruits are welcomed to the campus by a short speech by coach Chad Morris then visit the weight room, training room and the remaining parts of the football complex.

The day also includes a trip to the Jerry and Gene Jones Student-Athlete Success Center, a hype video inside the stadium and uniform photo sessions with the prospects before closing out with videos in the team room and coaches' closing remarks.

Pennington enjoyed his time with offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

“He’s a fun guy to be around,” Pennington said. “He’s easy to talk to.”

The visit helped Arkansas make headway with Pennington.

“They have come a lot farther up the list since I’ve seen exactly what they have,” he said.