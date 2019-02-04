UA notebook

Three dean hopefuls

plan campus visits

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three finalists for a dean position will visit the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this month and discuss how they view the future of the UA College of Education and Health Professions.

The college enrolled 5,277 students last fall who are pursuing degrees in nursing, public health and education policy, among other courses of study.

The finalists are: Jason R. Carter, associate vice president for research development at Michigan Technological University and a professor in the university's Department of Kinesiology and Integrative Physiology; Alan Shoho, education dean at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a professor of administrative leadership; and Brian Primack, Honors College dean at the University of Pittsburgh and a professor of medicine, pediatrics and clinical and translational science.

Carter visits Monday, with his public presentation at 3:30 p.m. in the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Enterprise Development. Other candidate talks are scheduled for Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, at the same place and time. Carter's visit was announced Thursday, and the names of the other two candidates were released to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The new hire will replace Michael Miller, an education professor who began as dean July 1, 2016, in what was announced to be a two-year term.

$1 million to back

marketable projects

FAYETTEVILLE -- An effort to help bring University of Arkansas, Fayetteville research to market will include $1 million given out yearly through what's known as the university's Commercialization Fund.

"This new fund is a game-changer for campus commercialization efforts," Stacy Leeds, UA vice chancellor for economic development, said in a statement. Researchers with UA may ask for money beginning March 1, with submitted proposals expected to request between $5,000 and $50,000.

The fund is considered a subset of the university's Chancellor's Fund. In November, UA announced a $23.7 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to strengthen research and commercialization efforts.

NW News on 02/04/2019