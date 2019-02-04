Trump leaves Mueller-paper release to AG

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump would not commit in an interview aired Sunday to making public the results of the special counsel's investigation into Russia's ties to his campaign, adding that it was time to "get rid" of the inquiry.

In the interview on CBS' Face the Nation, Trump reiterated his belief that the attorney general would determine whether the public would see the results of the inquiry by special counsel Robert Mueller. But he would not say whether he would be comfortable with the results being made public.

"Totally up to the attorney general," Trump said. "That's up to the attorney general. I don't know. It depends. I have no idea what it's going to say."

William Barr, Trump's nominee for attorney general, has not said whether he would release information to the public -- be it the report he receives from Mueller or a summary of the report. Some Trump allies and aides fear the findings will be damaging, and the president's lawyers have said they are crafting their own report to counter Mueller's.

The law does not require the Justice Department to release a report, and Mueller has been silent on the issue.

Trump again called for the Mueller investigation to end, labeling it a "political witch hunt." He defended his friend Roger Stone, calling him a "character" who was defending himself well. But the president declined to say whether he would consider a pardon for Stone if he's convicted on charges of obstruction of justice, witness tampering and making false statements.

Asked about the 34 people indicted in Mueller's investigation, the president said none of the charges were related to him or collusion with Russia. In fact, Mueller's team has indicted a number of Trump campaign or administration officials accused of lying about their interactions with Russia.

"Even the Mueller report said it had nothing to do with the campaign," the president said, even though the report has not yet come out.

Trump's wide-ranging interview with Margaret Brennan, the show's host, was conducted days after acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the investigation was nearing its end, and amid stagnant negotiations with Democrats over Trump's demand for a border wall. Trump indicated at various points in the interview that he would use the power of his office to solve that matter and others facing his presidency.

Among those matters, the president appeared to suggest, are national security and the military. He called the use of military force against Venezuela "an option." And he indicated that he would like to keep troops in Iraq -- a departure from his push to withdraw from Afghanistan and Syria -- to "keep an eye" on Iran.

On the border-wall fight, the president reiterated his belief that "we have now set the table" to take action after a short-term deal to fund part of the government -- a deal that ended the longest government shutdown in history -- expires on Feb. 15. In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, Trump suggested that he had successfully made the case to Americans that the problem at the border was enough to constitute declaring a national emergency and that Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, was doing a "disservice" to the country -- both points he again made Sunday.

"People that didn't have any idea," Trump said, "they didn't have a clue as to what was happening. They now know exactly what's happening."

Trump is expected to make immigration a cornerstone of his State of the Union speech, which is scheduled for Tuesday. In the interview with CBS, Trump again accused Democrats, in particular Pelosi, of ignoring urgent problems at the border, such as human trafficking and what Trump called an "invasion" of human traffickers into the country.

Sen. Richard Shelby, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a member of the committee working to reach a deal, stated that it was too early to say whether congressional negotiations could be successful.

"I think that the president is dead set on keeping his campaign promise," Shelby, R-Ala., said on CNN's State of the Union. He said Trump probably had some legal merits for declaring a national emergency over the border wall, but he pleaded for the committee to be allowed to do its work.

"If people leave us alone," Shelby added, "we'll get this done by Wednesday night."

He said the committee had invited experts with knowledge of the southwestern border to testify this week on exactly what is needed for border security. Shelby expressed optimism that hearing from those experts "could move us off" the semantic debate over a wall or fencing.

"It's a question of how do we get off the politics and on to the substance," he said.

Other members of the bipartisan committee -- Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. -- doubled down on their respective party's positions on Fox News Sunday. Cuellar, who represents parts of the border, dismissed the president's reasoning for the wall as built on "a false premise."

STAYING IN IRAQ

Trump on Sunday stood by his plans to reduce the U.S. footprint in the Middle East but said he intends to maintain a presence in Iraq, in part to keep tabs on Iran.

Trump also said he'd ignore the advice of intelligence community officials on Iran if their views run counter to his own. He has scoffed at their finding that while Iran is a major threat, it is abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal that the U.S. exited.

"When my intelligence people tell me how wonderful Iran is -- if you don't mind, I'm going to just go by my own counsel," Trump said.

U.S. forces will stay in Iraq indefinitely, Trump said.

"We might as well keep it," he said of the Al Asad Air Base in Anbar province, which he visited in late December. "I want to be able to watch Iran. All I want to do is be able to watch. We have an unbelievable and expensive military base built in Iraq. It's perfectly situated for looking at all over different parts of the troubled Middle East rather than pulling up."

At the same time, Trump reiterated plans to pull troops from Syria, though he declined to provide a timetable for the move -- announced abruptly in late 2018 -- saying only that they would leave "in a matter of time."

Trump is struggling to reconcile his campaign promises to end long American wars in Afghanistan and Iraq with the advice of top military and intelligence officials -- as well as many key congressional Republicans -- that the U.S. needs to maintain a robust presence in the Middle East. The intelligence chiefs told Congress last week that the Islamic State and other militant groups in the region remain a threat while Iran is complying with the accord it signed with Trump's predecessor to halt its nuclear weapons program.

Shelby and fellow Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin both said on Sunday that the president should heed the advice of his intelligence chiefs.

"I come from the private sector and I realize, I have the modesty to understand, that there's an awful lot, so much tradition and history and complexity to some of these foreign policy issues," Johnson said on Fox News Sunday. "You have to rely on people who've been working on these issues for decades."

Trump pointed to his victory in the 2016 Republican presidential primary as a sign that he has the right view -- or at least one popular among his party's voters -- of U.S. involvement in the Middle East. "I ran against 17 Republicans. This was a big part of what I was saying, and I won very easily," he said. "I think the people out in the world -- I think people in our country agree."

Last week, Trump suggested that his intelligence chiefs "go back to school" for issuing a threat assessment saying that North Korea was unlikely to give up its nuclear program and that Iran is not, for now, taking steps necessary to make a bomb.

The president in his Sunday interview indicated that the power of his letter-writing with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, might persuade Kim to drop his nuclear plans. Trump has at least six letters from Kim that he enjoys sharing with people who visit him in the Oval Office.

"We have had tremendous correspondence that some people have seen and can't even believe it," Trump said. "Now that doesn't mean we're going to make a deal. But certainly I think we have a very good chance of making a deal."

Other leaders did not receive such praise. Trump said he had declined a meeting with Nicolas Maduro, the embattled president of Venezuela, days after the Trump administration said it recognized Juan Guaido, the 35-year-old opposition figure, as the country's rightful leader.

"I decided at the time, 'no,' because so many really horrible things have been happening in Venezuela when you look at that country," Trump said.

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Rogers of The New York Times; by Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post; and by Jennifer Epstein, Mark Niquette, Nour Al Ali and Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg News.

