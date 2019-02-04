Videos lead to cruelty citations for 2 people in Alexander

A man and woman in Alexander face animal cruelty charges on Sunday after authorities said they were seen injuring a cat and a dog in videos posted on Facebook.

Authorities from the Saline County sheriff's office and Bryant Police Department arrived in the 3600 block of Centark Circle in response to a report of animal cruelty on Sunday and spoke with Marlin Simms, 18, and Katherine Farmer, 21, according to a news release by the sheriff's office.

Bryant police, who arrived at the home first, were notified of the videos about 9 a.m., said Sgt. Todd Crawson, spokesman for the department. Crawson said the videos featured a man striking a dog with a belt and a woman holding a cat in a towel as she choked it.

As the residence was just outside Bryant city limits, officers called sheriff's deputies to the scene, he said.

The sergeant said he didn't know what would motivate anyone to harm the animals.

"I don't know why they would do something like that," Crawson said. "It makes no sense."

According to the release, deputies spoke with Simms and Farmer, both from Alexander, and cited them with cruelty to animals.

Authorities seized two cats and a dog from the home and took them to a local animal care facility.

