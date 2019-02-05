Arkansas sex offender accused of asking neighbors for babysitting job, police say

Authorities in north-central Arkansas arrested a convicted sex offender who allegedly asked his Pottsville neighbors for a babysitting job, police said.

Pottsville police said Tuesday that Dustin Ray Saiu walked down Pisgah Road "asking different neighbors for a babysitting job."

Pope County jail records list Saiu, 24, as being arrested Monday evening on suspicion of a registered sex offender working with children and failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Saiu was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 2013 and was sentenced to three years.

He was 18 during that offense, which required him to be on the state’s sex offender registry.

A search of the online database Tuesday morning did not find Saiu's offender information. Entries typically include details about prior offenses and a home address.

Level three sex offenders, like Saiu, are required to notify communities they live in while they remain on the registry.

Pottsville police are asking people who came into contact with Saiu call authorities.

Saiu remained in the Pope County jail Tuesday morning with bond not yet set.