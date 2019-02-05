Army to dismantle historic Virginia nuke power plant

The Army Corps of Engineers plans to decommission SM-1, the defunct and historic nuclear reactor at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Calla Kessler.

Behind the locked gates of Building 372 at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, past the door to the huge containment vessel where a sign warns of radiation, a large button on the control panel is covered in red plastic and reads: "manual scram."

This is the emergency shutdown button, which nuclear legend says was pushed when it was time to scram.

But these days, the dark interior of the Army's historic nuclear reactor, once called an "atomic-age miracle machine," is a maze of rusted pipes, peeling paint and pressure gauges reading zero.

Keys in the control panel haven't been turned in years, and switches are set to "off."

The world's first nuclear plant to supply energy to a power grid has been defunct for years. But the Army is preparing to break it up, check it for lingering radiation and haul it away piece by piece.

Dedicated in 1957, as the government was promoting "Atoms for Peace," the facility was a training site and a prototype for small reactors that could produce power for bases in remote places around the world, the Army said. Built on the Potomac River's Gunston Cove, it was called the SM-1, for stationary medium power plant No. 1.

"First nuclear power plant ever to put power on a grid, ever in the world," said Hans Honerlah, a senior health physicist with the Army Corps of Engineers' hazardous, toxic and radioactive waste branch.

Hundreds of nuclear plant specialists trained at the SM-1 before it was shut down in 1973. By then, the military's need for such expensive plants had dwindled, said Charles Harmon, a former shift supervisor at the facility and an unofficial historian of the site. "The cost of the Vietnam War was making funds scarce," Harmon said.

The plant's uranium-235 fuel and reactor waste were removed in 1973 and '74 and taken to a storage site in South Carolina. The 64-foot-high concrete-and-steel containment vessel that housed the smaller reactor vessel and other equipment was sealed.

But all these years later, there is probably still residual nuclear contamination of some of the internal structures, Army experts said.

Before the site is torn down, experts will check everything for radiation and look for any impacts to the environment and historical record.

Honerlah said at Fort Belvoir last month: "It'd be great to make it a museum, but it's always going to be radioactive.

"It has to go away," he said. "It's never going to not be radioactive. The goal ... is to take the remaining radioactive components, remove them from the ... facility here and take them" to a nuclear waste site, probably in western Texas.

Many parts of the facility will be broken into pieces and checked for radiation. If the pieces are safe, they will be dumped or recycled, Army officials said. Soil will also be examined. Most of the work will be done "in containment" to minimize outside contamination, said Brenda Barber, the Corps of Engineers' project manager.

"We have a very robust health and safety and radiological plan," she said. "So they'll be doing active air monitoring, radioactive monitoring, so that we constantly know if there's particulates getting in the air."

Some parts, like the stainless-steel reactor vessel, where the uranium was, will be taken away whole. "It will go into what we call a shielded shipping container" and probably will be hauled by truck and train, Barber said.

Ninety percent of the plant will probably leave as "clean material," Honerlah said. "It's pretty rigorous, the level of effort that we have to do to confirm that it isn't contaminated."

Corps of Engineer officials said they hope to start the process next year. They said it would probably take five years to finish. "These facilities were really not built to be taken apart," Barber said.

